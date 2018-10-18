Browns CB E.J. Gaines in concussion protocol

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Cornerback E.J. Gaines is in concussion protocol and his status for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay is unknown.

It appears that Gaines may have suffered the concussion during Wednesday’s practice, but he did not appear on the injury report because the symptoms weren’t reported until Thursday morning.

Should Gaines not be available, it would leave a gaping hole in the back end of the defense against the Buccaneers high-powered offense that features the top passing game in the league with an average of 368.4 yards through the air per game and 448.6 total yards per game, which ranks second in the league.

Jameis Winston threw for 395 yards and four touchdowns last weekend in a 34-29 loss at Atlanta.

Gaines was elevated to a starting role after Terrance Mitchell suffered a broken wrist at Oakland Sept. 30.

Gaines has totaled 11 tackles – 9 solo, three pass break-ups and an interception this season.

Denzel Rice, Tavierre Thomas and T.J. Carrie are the remaining active corners available. Briean Boddy-Calhoun, who has moved to safety, has experience at corner and could also be an option.

Tread lightly – Interest in the NFL this season is booming thanks to the most points scored in a season to date, but it’s too simplistic to just blame “bad” defenses for the offensive explosion.

Browns safety Damarious Randall summed life as a defender in the NFL up succinctly.

“You can’t touch the quarterback, barely can touch the receivers. This is an offensive league,” Randall said. “This is what the fans want to see. This is what the NFL obviously wants to see, but at the end of the day, we’re going to do what we can to slow them down through the rules, and we’re just going to keep fighting.”

Injury report – Did not practice: WR Rashard Higgins (knee), LB Joe Schobert (hamstring), C JC Tretter (ankle), CB E.J. Gaines (concussion)