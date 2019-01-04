The Daily Cut: Elton John "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds"

Video of Elton John - Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

On this day in '75, Elton John's remake of The Beatles' "Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds" became his tenth US Top 10 hit and his third #1. The recording included John Lennon on guitar.

YEAR: 1974

WRITERS: Lennon, McCartney

LYRICS: Picture yourself in a boat on a river With tangerine trees and marmalade skies Somebody calls you, you answer quite slowly A girl with kaleidoscope eyes Cellophane flowers of yellow and green Towering over your head Look for the girl with the sun in her eyes And she's gone Lucy in the sky with diamonds Lucy in the sky with diamonds Lucy in the sky with diamonds Oh Follow her down to a bridge by a fountain Where rocking horse people eat marshmallow pies Everyone smiles as you drift past the flowers That grow so incredibly high Newspaper taxis appear on the shore Waiting to take you away Climb in the back with your head in the clouds And you're gone Lucy in the sky with diamonds Lucy in the sky with diamonds Lucy in the sky with diamonds Oh Newspaper taxis appear on the shore Waiting to take you away Climb in the back with your head in the clouds And you're gone Lucy in the sky with diamonds Lucy in the sky with diamonds Lucy in the sky with diamonds Oh Picture yourself on a train in a station With plasticine porters with looking glass ties Suddenly someone is there at the turnstile The girl with kaleidoscope eyes Lucy in the sky with diamonds Lucy in the sky with diamonds Lucy in the sky with diamonds Oh Lucy in the sky with diamonds (Lucy) Lucy in the sky with diamonds (Oh, Lucy) Lucy in the sky with diamonds (Oh, Lucy) Oh Lucy in the sky with diamonds (Oh, Lucy) Lucy in the sky with diamonds (Oh, Lucy) Lucy in the sky with diamonds (Hey, oh, Lucy) Oh Lucy in the sky with diamonds (Oh, Lucy) Lucy in the sky with diamonds (Oh, Lucy) Lucy in the sky with diamonds (Oh, Lucy) Oh Lucy in the sky with diamonds (Hey, oh, Lucy) Lucy in the sky with diamonds (Hey, oh, Lucy) Lucy in the sky with diamonds (Hey, oh, Lucy)