The Daily Cut: Elvis Presley "Jailhouse Rock"

Video of Elvis Presley - Jailhouse Rock (Music Video)

On this day in '77, Elvis Presley passed away at the age of 42.

ALBUM: Jailhouse Rock

YEAR: 1957

WRITERS: Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller

LYRICS: The warden threw a party in the county jail The prison band was there and they began to wail The band was jumpin' and the joint began to swing You should've heard them knocked-out jailbirds sing Let's rock everybody, let's rock Everybody in the whole cell block Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock Spider Murphy played the tenor saxophone Little Joe was blowin' on the slide trombone The drummer boy from Illinois went crash, boom, bang The whole rhythm section was the Purple Gang Let's rock everybody, let's rock Everybody in the whole cell block Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock Number forty-seven said to number three "You're the cutest jailbird I ever did see I sure would be delighted with your company Come on and do the Jailhouse Rock with me" Let's rock everybody, let's rock Everybody in the whole cell block Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock Sad sack was sittin' on a block of stone Way over in the corner weepin' all alone The warden said, "hey, buddy, don't you be no square If you can't find a partner, use a wooden chair" Let's rock everybody, let's rock Everybody in the whole cell block Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock Shifty Henry said to Bugs, "For Heaven's sake No one's lookin' now's our chance to make a break" Bugsy turned to Shifty and he said, "Nix, Nix I want to stick around a while and get my kicks" Let's rock everybody, let's rock Everybody in the whole cell block Was dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock Dancin' to the Jailhouse Rock