Browns notes: Ogbah returns after missing 2 games with sprained ankle

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah had a tough time having to sit and watch while Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi wreaked havoc in the backfield.

Good news: he doesn’t have to watch any more.

Ogbah will get his chance to join the party Sunday in Oakland after recovering from a sprained left ankle suffered on the final play of the first quarter against the Steelers in Week 1.

“Oh yeah, I’m back this week,” Ogbah said Wednesday in the locker room prior to practicing.

Ogbah was listed officially as limited on the injury report Wednesday but he expects to play against the Raiders.

Garrett recorded 2 sacks against the Steelers and Jets while Ogunjobi racked up 2 at New Orleans.

Ogbah feels left out.

“I told them, I’m coming for them. I’m coming for them,” Ogbah said.

The Browns’ defense leads the NFL with 11 takeaways and a +9-turnover ratio through 3 games after having just 13 takeaways a year ago. That is another area in which Ogbah is looking forward to making a contribution.

“Gregg [Williams] says it every year, we have to have turnovers. We have to have turnovers,” Ogbah said. “We have to do whatever we can to get our hands on the ball. We have to disrupt the offense. That’s his big emphasis last year and this year we’re just putting it into effect.”

Welcome back – Browns head coach Hue Jackson was in no mood on Wednesday to get overly nostalgic about returning to Oakland this weekend.

“It is a football game between the Browns and the Raiders,” Jackson said. “We are going to do everything that we can to go win the game. I have no other feeling than that.”

Jackson, who was fired by the team after an 8-8 season in 2011 following the passing of Al Davis, expressed his appreciation to the late Raiders owner for giving him his first NFL head coaching job.

“If anything, I would like to thank Al Davis for the opportunity that he gave me,” Jackson said. “Al Davis is somebody who is very important in my life and my ability to be where I am today. I thank Al for that and the organization for the opportunity, but they are no different than any other team that we play. We have to get ourselves ready to play and go get a victory.”

Old school – Add Raiders coach Jon Gruden to the list of those who are not big fans of the Browns’ current uniforms.

“I like the old uniforms better, I must say,” Gruden said during a conference call.

The Browns plan a complete redesign for the 2020 season and it is expected that the team will take a more classic approach to the design this time around.

Terrible turf – The Browns will play in the worst stadium and on the worst field in the NFL Sunday in Oakland.

The Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum is the last multipurpose stadium remaining in the country and the Raiders share the decrepit facility with the Oakland A’s meaning that the infield dirt will be in play.

“You better know the dirt. You can slip if you have not been on it before,” Jackson said. “You do not want the first third down to be a receiver running a route and he slips down because he does not know how to get his feet in the ground the right way.”

Jackson plans to familiarize his team with the turf with a light workout on Saturday, which is part of the reason they’ll depart Friday afternoon for the west coast.

While some might think the unique conditions give the Raiders the advantage, that is not the case.

“It is no advantage for us either,” Gruden said. “We can’t get on the field and practice on it. The Oakland A’s own it right now. They are doing a great job. It is something that you can’t prepare for, especially when it is damp because of the dew at night. If it rains here, you have the wet grass and the mud or the hard dirt. You have to get out there early. You have to make sure that you bring two or three pairs of cleats and have the best footing possible. It is a challenge, especially for receivers, DBs and kickers.”

It’s why the Raiders are moving to a brand-new stadium in Las Vegas in 2020.

Flying off the rack – Jersey sales for Baker Mayfield have risen significantly since last Thursday night’s win over the Jets according to Dicks Sporting goods.

The retailer reports that sales of Mayfield’s No. 6 moved up from 20th to 10th in the past week and now has the second-most popular jersey among rookies.

Fellow first-round pick Denzel Ward is third in rookie jersey sales this past week and fourth-most popular this season, while Myles Garrett’s jersey is the ranked 3rd in sales for defensive players this season.

In total, the Browns were fourth in sales this week, up 8 spots from a week ago.

Injury report – Did not practice: QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion), LB James Burgess Jr. (knee), S Damarious Randall (heel)

Limited: TE Seth DeValve (hamstring), LB Christian Kirksey (shoulder/ankle), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle)

Full: DE Myles Garrett (knee), LT Desmond Harrison (shoulder), WR Jarvis Landry (knee)