The Daily Cut: Queen "Fat Bottomed Girls"

Video of Queen - Fat Bottomed Girls (Official Video)

Topless women on bicycles joined Queen onstage as the band performed "Fat Bottomed Girls" at New York's Madison Square Garden on this day in '78.

ALBUM: Jazz

YEAR: 1978

WRITER: Brian May

LYRICS: Oh you gonna take me home tonight Oh down beside that red fire light Oh you gonna let it all hang out Fat-bottomed girls you make the rocking world go round Hey I was just a skinny lad Never knew no good from bad But I knew love before I left my nursery Left alone with big fat Fanny She was such a naughty nanny Heap big woman, you made a bad boy out of me Hey hey! I've been singing with my band Across the water, across the land I've seen every blue eyed floozy on the way (hey) But their beauty and their style Went kind of smooth after a while Take me to them naughty ladies every time C'mon! Oh, won't you take me home tonight? Oh, down beside your red fire light Oh, and you give it all you got Fat-bottomed girls you make the rocking world go round Fat-bottomed girls you make the rocking world go round Hey, listen here Now I got mortgages and homes I got stiffness in the bones Ain't no beauty queens in this locality (I tell you) Oh, but I still get my pleasure Still get my greatest treasure Heap big woman you done made a big man of me (now get this) Oh (I know), you gonna take me home tonight (please) Oh, down beside that red fire light Oh, you gonna let it all hang out Fat-bottomed girls you make the rocking world go round (yeah) Fat-bottomed girls you make the rocking world go round Get on your bikes and ride Ooh, yeah, oh, yeah, them fat-bottomed girls Fat-bottomed girls, yeah, yeah, yeah, All right Ride 'em cowboy Fat-bottomed girls Yes, yes, right.