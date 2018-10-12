FirstEnergy Stadium will sell Browns "Rally Possum" plush toys

Ben Fontana

Is it time to embrace the "rally possum?" Well, the Browns are, because they will now sell "rally possum" plush toys at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns have won both home games since the opposum's first appearance at FirstEnergy on September 20th. That's the night the Browns got their first victory since Dec. 24, 2016.

And the internet has loved it. The Browns "rally possum" has become something that every Browns fan knows/talks about.

I already offered an idea to spruce up the orange helmets. I’m awaiting a response. #rallypossum #browns pic.twitter.com/3NcS30y6G6 — Browns Rally Possum (@BrownsRally) October 11, 2018

I’m honored....but why? #RallyPossum pic.twitter.com/regsgUxhLC — Browns Rally Possum (@BrownsRally) October 10, 2018

No word on how much the "rally possum" will cost.

Last Sunday’s dramatic 12-9 win over the Ravens in overtime gave the franchise back-to-back home victories for the first time since 2014 and the 2-0-1 home start this season is their best since beginning the home schedule 3-0 in 2004.

You have to go all the way back to 1963 for a 4-0 start, but a win over the Chargers this Sunday would keep them undefeated through four home dates.

As the tide seems to be finally changing, the focus on creating the same home field advantage other NFL teams enjoy is becoming just as important to the team as the final score leading head coach Hue Jackson to issue a challenge to fans for this Sunday’s game against Phillip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I would like for them to get in the stands before the game starts, and I want them to be as loud as they have ever been,” Jackson said. “This week our players will need that. We need that assistance for them. They can help us this week by being at their best, as well. They have been outstanding, but boy, we need a little bit more from them this week, too.

“Get in the stands early before this thing starts and be as loud as you can be.”