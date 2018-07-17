Setlist for Foo Fighters at Blossom

The Foo Fighters are bringing their Concrete and Gold tour to Blossom Music Center on Wednesday, July 25th and we're stoked. Here's what their setlist might look like:

All My Life

Learn to Fly

The Pretender

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Rope

Sunday Rain

My Hero

These Days

Walk

Blues Jam / Another One Bites the Dust

La Dee Da

Imagine / Jump / Blitzkrieg Bop

Under Pressure

Monkey Wrench

Run

Breakout

Dirty Water

Best of You

Big Me

Times Like These

This Is a Call

Everlong