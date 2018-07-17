Setlist for Foo Fighters at Blossom
July 17, 2018
The Foo Fighters are bringing their Concrete and Gold tour to Blossom Music Center on Wednesday, July 25th and we're stoked. Here's what their setlist might look like:
- All My Life
- Learn to Fly
- The Pretender
- The Sky Is a Neighborhood
- Rope
- Sunday Rain
- My Hero
- These Days
- Walk
- Blues Jam / Another One Bites the Dust
- La Dee Da
- Imagine / Jump / Blitzkrieg Bop
- Under Pressure
- Monkey Wrench
- Run
- Breakout
- Dirty Water
- Best of You
- Big Me
- Times Like These
- This Is a Call
- Everlong