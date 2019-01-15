Browns notes: Freddie Kitchens to call plays, keep offense the same

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – While Freddie Kitchens is the Cleveland Browns’ new head coach, not much is going to change schematically with the team.

First, Kitchens plans to retain play-calling duties on Sunday’s even with the arrival of Todd Monken as offensive coordinator from Tampa Bay.

“I will. Yeah, I will,” Kitchens said Monday. “I told Todd yesterday that I did not want to hire someone and just give them the title of offensive coordinator. I wanted an offensive coordinator that just was not going to call plays.”

The current offensive system isn’t changing either under Monken, which will allow the Browns to take a step forward with Baker Mayfield rather than wiping the slate clean and starting anew.

“He understands that him learning something new is a hell of a lot better and easier than 90 other guys learning what to do,” Kitchens said.

Kitchens refuses to take sole credit for the second half turnaround for Mayfield and the offense that saw the rookie QB and No. 1 overall pick throw 19 touchdowns against just 8 interceptions to break the NFL’s rookie record for touchdown passes in a season despite Mayfield starting in just 13 games.

“I take a little bit of offense to that, my stamp on the offense,” Kitchens said. “The offense is whatever they wanted it to be. It was not me. I was just the guy directing the choir, per se.”

So how was he able to turn it around?

“In the first team meeting, what we talked about was nothing to do with football. I asked them to trust me that I would always ask them to do what is best for them. They believed me,” Kitchens said. “We were not calling any different plays, we were calling the same plays. I mean, a couple of gimmicks and stuff like that that you need, but the base of our offense was the same.

“When you ask someone to trust you, if you ever disappoint them, you are not going to get the trust back – or not to the extent that it was. Once they trust you, they play a little harder, they make a little more effort to know what they are doing and it kind of just fell into place.”

The other guys – Kitchens got the job and six other candidates did not. It came down to Kitchens and Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who was the only other candidate to interview twice.

“His initial interview in this process, he was organized, he was detailed, he was collaborative,” Dorsey said of Stefanski. “He had a really nice broad vision. He was a young guy. But at the end of the day, we just thought his presentation was worthy enough to come back for a second interview.”

Many assumed that former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy would have an inside track on the job, but that was not the case.

“We had really nice discussions about [it],” Dorsey said. “Again, when you sit there as a committee, and you begin to have these types of discussions, we talk about everything because the more information you can get about these candidates, and we had many references, sources, we've known him firsthand as well, too. But at the end of the day, what was best moving forward? And this is the decision we came up with.”

Bruce Arians wasn’t in the running either despite campaigning for the job and Dorsey said age wasn’t a factor while explaining why the new Buccaneers head coach did not get an interview.

“Because at the end of the day, of course he was in discussions, but at the end of the day we were looking what’s the best long-term future of this organization moving forward and we decided to go with the candidates we thought were best, and that’s where it was,” Dorsey said.

Arians said that the job in Cleveland would be the only one he’d come out of retirement for before taking the job in Tampa Bay.

The Browns also did not interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels either which begged the question, why wasn’t he on the list?

“How do you know he wasn’t? Did you see it, huh?,” Dorsey said. “What we did was we sat down there and as an organization we had great discussions. At the end of day, did he make the final list? No, he didn’t make the final list but we’re making a decision that is best for the organization moving forward.”

Dorsey also said McDaniels’ handling of the Colts last January was not a factor.

“Absolutely not,” Dorsey said.

Second chance – The hire of Mike Priefer as special teams coordinator has drawn some criticism because of homophobic comments allegedly made by him in 2013 that led to a three-game suspension and sensitivity training while with the Minnesota Vikings in the same capacity.

The accusations came from former Vikings punter Chris Kluwe, who claimed the remarks were made during meetings, that led to an independent investigation, but Dorsey believes Priefer has paid the price and is worthy of joining the staff in Cleveland.

“My faith tells me everybody should have second chances,” Dorsey said. “I think Mike Priefer is a very qualified individual. I believe he was born in this area. He’s a United States Naval Academy graduate. I think his son is a United States Naval Academy graduate. I think he is an exceptional special teams coach. I think he’s paid his price. I think he’s excited as heck to be here.”

Dream team – Kitchens will get to live out a dream and coach his favorite team from his childhood.

“I was a Browns fan when I was growing up,” Kitchens said. “Keep in mind, I grew up in Gadsden, Alabama – it was Alabama football. But on Sundays, you had to do something other than go to church and eat a lot. When the Cleveland Browns were on television, I was watching the Cleveland Browns.

“I liked their uniforms. I love the helmet. I like the simplicity of the helmet. Hopefully, we do not ever change that. Hopefully, it is not in the works any time soon. I went to Alabama. We did not change helmets at Alabama. I am a traditionalist. That is the way I coach.”