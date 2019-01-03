Report: Browns denying coordinator interview requests for Freddie Kitchens

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Even if Freddie Kitchens isn’t going to be the Browns’ next head coach, the team would like their next head coach to have the opportunity to retain Kitchens.

The Browns have blocked multiple interview requests with Kitchens for vacant offensive coordinator positions around the league NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

Kitchens will interview for the Browns head coaching job general manager John Dorsey said Monday.

“I've always said play calling is an art and not a true science. You've got to feel the moment, and I think Freddie's got a good feel for that type of thing,” Dorsey said. “But what we'd like to do is learn a little bit more about Freddie. That's why we're going to sit there and talk to him.”

That interview is expected to take place next week according to multiple reports.

Kitchens is credited with being instrumental in the Browns’ reversal of fortunes over the final 8 game of the season that saw rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield throw 19 touchdowns and 8 interceptions while being sacked just 5 times since he was named offensive coordinator on Oct. 29.

“I think what he's done, I think he's moved the ball,” Dorsey said. “He's gotten the ball out of the quarterback's hands quicker. I think he's put some flair and different route combinations together that help out the quarterback. I just think overall he's kind of moved the bar on the offensive side of the ball.”

Dorsey is leading the search committee for the team’s ninth full-time head coach in the expansion era and fourth under the Haslam’s ownership which began in 2012.

Interim head coach Gregg Williams interviewed on Tuesday, former Colts and Lions coach Jim Caldwell on Wednesday and Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski is interviewing for the job Thursday. The Browns are expected to interview Saints tight ends coach/assistant head coach Dan Campbell and Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores later this week and weekend.

The Browns are not commenting on or confirming scheduled interviews.