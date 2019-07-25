Browns Notes: Freddie Kitchens says report of problems with Todd Monken untrue

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens chalked an NFL Network report that there were issues between he and new offensive coordinator Todd Monken this spring installing the new offense up to reporters “needing something to write about” Wednesday.

“I don’t know where they get that from,” Kitchens said. “I don’t know what is different than we would’ve expected to begin with. I didn’t know that we had any problems. And we don’t.”

Michael Silver reported following the June minicamp that because the install wasn’t going as smoothly as expected that Kitchens was taking on a greater role.

Kitchens made it clear there were or are no issues with Monken or the install process.

“I’m very, very, very pleased with the coordinators I hired, the position coaches I hired and the quality control guys I hired,” Kitchens said. “I cannot be happier with who I hired. They were all hired for a specific reason and I’m very happy with the job that Todd Monken’s doing. He’s exactly what I signed up for, and I’m assuming I’m exactly what he signed up for.”

Kitchens had never previously worked with Monken prior to hiring him.

General manager John Dorsey jumped in to try and douse the flames of any controversy.

“I’ve seen with my own two eyes, I’ve seen clear communication,” Dorsey said. “I’ve seen clear collaborative effort working for [this] coaching staff.

“That’s outside noise that we keep talking about and I don’t think you pay attention to it.”

The plan is for Monken to do the preparation and game planning coordinators do but on gamedays the play calling will be Kitchens’ responsibility.

“When it comes to game day, I will be calling the plays,” Kitchens said. “I am a member of the offensive staff and when I walk in the defensive room I'm a member of the defensive staff.”

Hunt hurt – Running back Kareem Hunt will start training camp on the active/non-football injury list due to a groin injury.

Running back Trayone Gray, who has a calf injury, will also start camp on NFI.

Hunt isn’t expected to be out long.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens said Wednesday any player not starting camp.

Randall extension – Unlike Jalen Ramsey in Jacksonville, safety Damarious Randall did not report to camp in a Brinks truck, but maybe he should’ve.

Randall, acquired from Green Bay in March 2018, enters the season in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract that is paying him just over $9 million this season.

Dorsey continues to have talks with Randall’s agent about the extension, but it doesn’t appear they are close.

“I've had a lot of good conversations with him and this thing is going to take a little bit of time,” Dorsey said. “I don’t talk about the business of football in that regard, but we have had conversations.”

Add another Packer? – The Green Bay Packers released Pro Bowl defensive tackle Mike Daniels on Wednesday, potentially dropping him right in the Browns’ laps.

Over seven seasons Daniels has totaled 29 sacks and 47 tackles for loss in Green Bay where he made the Pro Bowl in 2017.

Dorsey declined to comment when asked about Daniels sudden availability.

“I really don’t like to talk about other teams’ players,” Dorsey said. “He’s a good football player.”

Dorsey was a member of the Packers front office when Daniels was drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Browns assistant GM Eliot Wolf and vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith both have Packers roots as well.

Goin’ campin’ – The camper is back.

The famed QB’s RV (likely not the same one from last year) was back in the player’s lot Wednesday for the start of training camp.

Last year veteran quarterback Drew Stanton told Baker Mayfield to order an RV for the quarterbacks to decompress in for training camp, and with Stanton poised to be Mayfield’s backup this season, the tradition continues.

YouTube sensation – Odell Beckham Jr. announced Tuesday that he’s launched his own YouTube channel, which is fine with the Browns.

“Hell, hopefully he invites me on sometime,” Kitchens said.

Notable quotable – Dorsey and Kitchens were asked about stressing to players the dangers of social media prompting this exchange: “You're talking to 2 guys, do you think we read GQ magazine cover to cover?” Dorsey asked prompting Kitchens to respond, “I might.”