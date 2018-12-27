Browns notes: Freddie Kitchens tells Baker Mayfield he’ll never be a finished product

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Baker Mayfield already has had a sensational rookie season, but offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchen’s has a poignant message for the 2018 No. 1 overall pick.

“It's never going to be a finished product and I've told him that,” Kitchens said Thursday. “Dan Marino when he finished playing, I guarantee you he did not feel like he was a finished product. If you ever think you are a finished product, then it is time for you to retire or whatever. Go do something else because you have already mastered it. If there is something that you can ever get better at, that is what you need to be striving to get better at.

“Ten to 15 years from now, we will be talking about what he can do better or take it to the next level of a certain read or a certain check or whatever. That is the process of playing quarterback. I do not think that you are ever there. You are always striving to do more.”

Mayfield, who is 6-6 as a starter this season, is set to break the Browns’ rookie passing record Sunday in Baltimore and he is just 2 touchdown passes shy of tying the NFL’s rookie record held by Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson.

Mayfield is a 5-time Pepsi Rookie of the Week, Rookie of the Month for November, Offensive Player of the Week and local PFWA writers Joe Thomas Player of the Year award winner this season but Kitchens won’t allow No. 6 to rest on his laurels.

“No, I won't allow that to happen,” Kitchens said. “As long as I am here he is not going to do that. The thing about Baker and guys in that position, it is never enough for them either and that is what separated him. He started out and he was not really highly recruited. He ended up at Texas Tech, but he was not a highly-recruited guy and he found a way to succeed there. He found a way to make his way to Oklahoma to succeed there. He has worked for everything he has ever gotten.

“Nobody has ever given him anything. That is why I like him. I like those guys that fight and claw for everything they get, and that is what he is. I don’t think he is ever going to be settled. It is not something you have to pound into him that hey you are not there yet.”

Kitchens also defended Mayfield against criticism he’s received locally and nationally for staring down Hue Jackson late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Bengals as well as for what appears to be a lewd celebration with Kitchens following a touchdown pass to tight end Darren Fells.

“I do not understand what he did wrong. I do not understand what the big deal is,” Kitchens said. “He is in the middle of a football game in the National Football League. There is great emotion in a game of football, and whatever he does on the football field is on the football field so I do not know. I like guys that have a relentless pursuit of competition, and they rally around the competition. Sometimes when you are in competition, somethings you do, you just do. You do not even know why the hell you do it, but I do not have a problem with Baker.”

History Lesson – Receiver Jarvis Landry has learned quite a bit about his new football home this season and on Thursday he learned something else: the Ravens were originally the Browns.

“So, it was the Cleveland Ravens?,” A perplexed Landry said. “So, the Cleveland team really became the Baltimore Ravens.”

When told the Ravens won a Super Bowl 5 years after the move Landry responded, “Damn that hurt. That hurts….That should be your championship. Put it up there.”

So, armed with that knowledge, what are his revised thoughts on the game?

“I wish we could tie, and nobody gets in,” Landry said. “We want to win the game.”

In his first season with the Browns Landry has come to appreciate how much the franchise has struggled and how far they’ve come by winning 7 games this year. They can match the longest win streak in the expansion era – 4 – with the victory Sunday and become the just third +.500 finisher since 1999.

“All these stats, every week, it’s crazy,” Landry said. “We got a lot of records to break, sounds like. We’re just gonna chip away.”

Draft position – If the NFL Draft were held this week the Browns would select 17th overall in the first round.

It would mark the first time since 2008 the Browns, who previously traded that pick to Dallas in 2007 as part of the right to draft Brady Quinn, initial selection landed outside of the top-15.

The Browns, who won 4 games combined over the previous 3 seasons – the worst stretch in NFL history, held the No. 1 pick in each of the previous 2 drafts and the No. 2 pick in 2016 before dealing it to Philadelphia.

Arizona currently holds the No. 1 pick, San Francisco is No. 2 while the Jets, Raiders and Lions round out the current top-5.

Injury report – DNP: CB Denzel Ward (concussion)

Limited: C JC Tretter (ankle), DT Larry Ogunjobi (bicep), LB Tanner Vallejo (hamstring), DB Phillip Gaines (knee), Xavier Woodson-Luster (neck)

Full: TE David Njoku (knee), CB Justin Burris (shoulder), LB Jamie Collins (shoulder), DB Tavierre Thomas (abdomen)