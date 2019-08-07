Browns Camp Notes: Freddie Kitchens undecided on starters playing time

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens isn’t sure if his starters will play in Thursday night’s preseason opener, or for how long.

“I do not know yet,” Kitchens said following Tuesday’s practice. “We are just trying to get through tomorrow.”

Will Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. play against Washington?

“I have not decided,” Kitchens said.

Kitchens did concede that he wants to see his first unit together during the preseason, it’s just a matter of when and for how long.

“I think they definitely need to play together, and we will monitor it as it goes along from the standpoint of their timing and stuff like that,” Kitchens said. “Our practices are pretty physical from that standpoint. We will see and monitor that – the relationship the receivers and quarterback have together, their timing and stuff like that. A lot of things factor into those questions. I am not trying to dismiss it. Some of it factors into who is available.”

Also factoring into the situation are next week’s scheduled practices with the Colts at their training camp outside Indianapolis leading up to the second preseason game on Aug. 17.

“We expect to have some physical, ‘get better” type of practices with the Colts,” Kitchens said. “I am pretty sure (Colts Head Coach) Frank (Reich) wants the same thing so you have to factor in all of those things. Ultimately in September, you want to get them there healthy, but there is also a fine line between getting them there healthy and getting them there battle-hardened and battle-tested for what is going to happen because from this moment on, they are never going to feel perfect until February. We have to get used to playing like that.”

Deep balls – Baker Mayfield connected on a pair of spectacular deep throws Tuesday.

The first was to Ishmael Hyman that went for a 50-yard touchdown during an 11-on-11 period.

The second went to Odell Beckham Jr. in 7-on-7 that saw Beckham reach out and haul the football in with TJ Carrie on him in tight coverage on a 48-yard completion on the near sideline.

Another day, another pick – Mack Wilson might break the training camp record for interceptions, and we’re only 11 sessions into this thing.

Wilson had yet another interception Tuesday when he jumped in front of running back D’Ernest Johnson to pick off backup quarterback Drew Stanton and return it for a touchdown.

“I have been very pleased with Mack in the last three days,” Kitchens said. “We need to keep stringing days together. Everybody needs to string days together, and you do that by just walking on the field and making the best of that day and that rep and so on.”

Wilson has an interception in each of the last three practices.

Kick me – Greg Joseph ended practice with a 45-yard field goal make in a game-winning situation, but the kicking battle trudges on.

Joseph went 3-5 while rookie Austin Seibert was 4-5 in the team 11-on-11 kicking period.

Three for Kush – Eric Kush remained with the first team offense at right guard Tuesday, marking the third consecutive practice Kush was at the position.

“We like Kush,” Kitchens said. “That is why he is here. He needs to string together days. Just like you guys said yesterday, they need to string together days of good days, consistent day. I do not mind not being the best at anything. I just want to know what we are getting when you go out on the field.”

Austin Corbett has some catching up to do if he’s to avoid missing out on starting jobs in consecutive camps. Kitchens hopes Corbett isn’t getting discouraged.

“If you start listening to outside noise, that is what happens,” Kitchens said. “That is what I have been urging them not to do. If he getting discourage of what you guys are saying, then he is wrong. He needs to be worrying about what he is doing.”

Early departures – Offensive lineman Kyle Kalis and cornerback Denzel Ward left practice early Tuesday due to injury.

“Kalis did something during individuals,” Kitchens said. “I have not gotten the latest, but I think he had a stinger or something like that.”

Ward got nicked up later in practice, but Kitchens downplayed the injury.

“I do not know how severe it is or anything like that, but I am pretty sure he will be okay,” Kitchens said.

Salute to service – The Browns hosted over 200 servicemembers of all four branches of the armed forces for Tuesday’s practice.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens worked his way down the line before practice to take pictures and sign autographs and the players did the same after practice.

Transaction – The Browns reached an injury settlement with receiver Blake Jackson, who suffered a knee injury, and waived him from IR Tuesday.

Change of plans – The team has moved Friday's practice up from the originally scheduled 3:45 p.m. start to 2:45 p.m., meaning the practice will run from 2:45-4:45 p.m.

Puppy pound counter – Six puppies were adopted Tuesday and 82 through 10 practices in Berea. The partnership with the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is in its fifth year and since its inception in 2015 has seen a total of 442 puppies find homes during Browns training camps.

Injury report – LB Genard Avery (ankle), TE Seth DeValve (concussion), DE Myles Garret (knee), TE Demetrius Harris (concussion), RB Duke Johnson Jr. (hamstring), DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin), DT Brian Price (concussion), WR Damion Ratley (hamstring), DT Sheldon Richardson (abdomen), Adarius Taylor (concussion), CB Tavierre Thomas (hamstring) and DE Olivier Vernon (hamstring) did not practice.

Up next – No practice Wednesday. Preseason opener Thursday night v. Washington.