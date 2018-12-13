Internet Reacts Hilariously To Pointless Facebook Headline

Oh, Facebook. What a wonderful place. See what your friends are doing, where they are eating, what brands are having sales, what celebrities are wearing and who is having sex with who.

Wait, what?

People (Magazine) posted a recent story on their Facebook page with a title that left many readers saying, "um? duh?"

"Amy Duggar King Reveals She And Husband Have Sex All The Time" is the title of this "news" story and, granted I don't know who the Duggar Kings are, it just... doesn't seem like news? Sure, maybe they are famous for being celibate, or maybe there is a health concern in there somewhere, but, from the point of view of someone who literally has no idea, the title is pretty boring.

However, leave it to the good ol' Facebook users who came to People's rescue and made their mundane post quite entertaining. Folks were quick to comment on the post with details of their life that were just as exciting as a married couple saying they're intimate. Gotta love sarcasm!

And then of course, some people straight up mocked the article which, yes, was also hilarious.

But I think Jennifer said it best...