The Daily Cut: George Harrison "My Sweet Lord"

Video of George Harrison - My Sweet Lord

On this day in 2001, the world said goodbye to George Harrison.

ALBUM: All Things Must Pass

YEAR: 1970

WRITER: George Harrison

LYRICS: My sweet lord Hm, my lord Hm, my lord I really want to see you Really want to be with you Really want to see you lord But it takes so long, my lord My sweet lord Hm, my lord Hm, my lord I really want to know you Really want to go with you Really want to show you lord That it won't take long, my lord (hallelujah) My sweet lord (hallelujah) Hm, my lord (hallelujah) My sweet lord (hallelujah) I really want to see you Really want to see you Really want to see you, lord Really want to see you, lord But it takes so long, my lord (hallelujah) My sweet lord (hallelujah) Hm, my lord (hallelujah) My, my, my lord (hallelujah) I really want to know you (hallelujah) Really want to go with you (hallelujah) Really want to show you lord (aaah) That it won't take long, my lord (hallelujah) Hmm (hallelujah) My sweet lord (hallelujah) My, my, lord (hallelujah) Hm, my lord (hare krishna) My, my, my lord (hare krishna) Oh hm, my sweet lord (krishna, krishna) Oh-uuh-uh (hare hare) Now, I really want to see you (hare rama) Really want to be with you (hare rama) Really want to see you lord (aaah) But it takes so long, my lord (hallelujah) Hm, my lord (hallelujah) My, my, my lord (hare krishna) My sweet lord (hare krishna) My sweet lord (krishna krishna) My lord (hare hare) Hm, hm (Gurur Brahma) Hm, hm (Gurur Vishnu) Hm, hm (Gurur Devo) Hm, hm (Maheshwara) My sweet lord (Gurur Sakshaat) My sweet lord (Parabrahma) My, my, my lord (Tasmayi Shree) My, my, my, my lord (Guruve Namah) My sweet lord (Hare Rama) [fade:] (hare krishna) My sweet lord (hare krishna) My sweet lord (krishna krishna) My lord (hare hare)