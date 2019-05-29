Decisions, decisions: Browns or Ravens for Gerald McCoy?

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Gerald McCoy could have a difficult decision to make. Should he sign with the Browns or Ravens?

McCoy visited with the Browns last Thursday night and most of the day Friday but left Cleveland without a contract. A first-time free agent, McCoy wanted to play the field and weigh his options by completing a visit to Baltimore.

McCoy spent most of Tuesday and Wednesday morning with the Ravens, and by all accounts his visit went as well as the one in Cleveland did, “great.”

It wouldn’t be a surprise if McCoy took more free agency visits, but let’s size up the opportunity for McCoy with the Browns and Ravens.

Money – Cleveland has $32.747 million in cap space while Baltimore boasts $13.484 million in room. Advantage: Draw. Both teams have the available resources required to sign McCoy, who reportedly is seeking a contract north of the $9.25 million guaranteed Ndamukong Suh got to replace him in Tampa Bay.

Winning – After adding Pro Bowlers Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson to the defensive line as well as arguably the best receiver in the game in Odell Beckham Jr. to the roster this offseason, the Browns are the trendy pick to win the AFC North led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, who enters his second NFL season. On paper, Cleveland might have the best collection of talent in the division. The Ravens are all in on Lamar Jackson at QB but questions remain about his arm strength and accuracy. On paper, Baltimore took a step back - Terrell Suggs, C.J. Mosley, Za’Darius Smith, Michael Crabtree and Eric Weddle are all gone but they did add Earl Thomas and obviously putting McCoy up front will absolutely give their defense serious punch. Advantage: Browns.

Playing time – McCoy would be a starter for both teams; however, he’d probably see more snaps in Baltimore because Steve Wilks would likely implement a rotation among the defensive tackles in Cleveland meaning fewer opportunities to rack up those all-important sacks. Advantage: Ravens, but if fresh legs and less tread on the tires matter, then advantage to the Browns.

Supporting cast – In Cleveland McCoy would be surrounded with three Pro Bowlers up front with Myles Garrett, Richardson and Vernon in addition to Larry Ogunjobi. In Baltimore it’s Chris Wormley, Brandon Williams, Pernell McPhee and Tim Williams on the front line. Advantage: Browns.

Relationships – McCoy played for Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen for two seasons with the Buccaneers 2014-15 but he’s also familiar with new Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who held the same position the previous three years in Tampa. Advantage: Ravens.

Future earnings impact – If the goal of McCoy’s agent is to get the six-time Pro Bowler back on the market in 2020, more snaps equals more opportunities to make impact plays which translates to more potential free agent dollars. Advantage: Ravens.

From an opportunity – both playing time and setting up future free agent money – standpoint, the Ravens make more sense, but if McCoy really wants to win, and win big, the Browns would be a no-brainer choice to make.

And now we wait.