Browns notes: Gerald McCoy to sign with Carolina Panthers

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns did not win the Gerald McCoy sweepstakes, but at least he won’t be going to a division rival either.

The free agent defensive tackle has agreed to sign with the Carolina Panthers according to multiple reports from ESPN and NFL Network.

McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowler, visited the Browns May 23 and 24 after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him on May 20.

McCoy also passed over the Baltimore Ravens after visiting with them last week.

He’s back – Running back Duke Johnson Jr. reported for minicamp on Monday multiple sources told 92.3 The Fan.

Johnson also posted a picture of his locker on his Instagram account.

Unlike the offseason training program and OTAs, attendance is mandatory for the three-day camp, which runs Tuesday through Thursday, according to terms of the league’s collective bargaining agreement for all players under contract with a team.

Skipping the camp would’ve resulted in a fine for each day missed.

In March Johnson requested a trade after his role last season was diminished and following the signing of Kareem Hunt in February. The Browns signed Johnson to a three-year $15 million extension last year.

OBJ shows too – As expected, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also reported Monday for the mandatory camp.

The Browns completed the acquisition of the superstar on March 13 but Beckham had only attended two days this offseason – April 1, the start of the offseason workout program where he met with coaches and staff, and May 14, the first day of OTAs drawing criticism from media and frustrating head coach Freddie Kitchens.

Hall calling? – Browns general manager John Dorsey and former Browns quarterback Tim Couch have been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Dorsey, a fourth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 1984, has been on the ballot five times since 2015 according to the team’s website.

Dorsey starred at the University of Connecticut where he was a first-team All-American linebacker, a two-time conference player of the year and he still holds the school record for the most tackles in the program’s history.

Couch was selected No. 1 overall by the expansion Browns in the 1999 NFL Draft after starring at Kentucky where he was a first-team All-American, SEC Player of the Year and set seven NCAA, 14 SEC and 26 school records.