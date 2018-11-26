The Daily Cut: Joe Cocker "With A Little Help From My Friends"

Video of Joe Cocker - With a little help from my friends

ALBUM: With A Little Help From My Friends

YEAR: 1968

WRITERS: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

LYRICS: What would you do if I sang out of tune Would you stand up and walk out on me ? Lend me your ears and I'll sing you a song And I'll try not to sing out of key Oh, I get by with a little help from my friends Mm, I get high with a little help from my friends Mm, gonna try with a little help from my friends What do I do when my love is away (Does it worry you to be alone ?) How do I feel by the end of the day (Are you sad because you're on your own ?) No, I get by with a little help from my friends Mm, I get high with a little help from my friends Mm, gonna try with a little help from my friends Do you need anybody I need somebody to love Could it be anybody I want somebody to love Would you believe in a love at first sight Yes I'm certain that it happen all the time What do you see when you turn out the light I can't tell you but I know it's mine Oh, I get by with a little help from my friends Mm, I get high with a little help from my friends Mm, gonna try with a little help from my friends Do you need anybody, I just need someone to love Could it be anybody, I want somebody to love Oh, I get by with a little help from my friends with a little help from my friends