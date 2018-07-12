Giants land Western Michigan CB Sam Beal in Supplemental Draft

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The New York Giants won the bid for Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal in the 2018 NFL Supplemental Draft Wednesday.

The Giants bid a third-round pick for Beal.

It is unclear if the Browns also bid a third-rounder for the prospect, but it wouldn’t matter anyway because Cleveland was in the fourth slot following the lottery drawing that took place prior to the draft, one spot behind the Giants, who were third. The Raiders won the lottery and the Jets were second in the supplemental draft order this year.

Beal, who skipped his senior season and entered the supplemental draft because of academic eligibility issues concerning required class credits, clocked a 4.47 and 4.55 40-yard dash according to NFL.com during his pro day and was named All-MAC second-team last season.

Beal measured 6-foot 7/8 and weighed 178 pounds at his pro day, which was attended by the Browns. He totaled 96 tackles, 21 passes defensed, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble over the last 3 seasons combined.

Washington selected Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander with a sixth-round bid marknig the first time since 2010 multiple players were picked in the supplemental draft.

Mississippi State safety Brandon Bryant, Grand Valley State running back Martayveus Carter and Oregon State linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu, who went undrafted, are now free agents and able to sign with any NFL team.