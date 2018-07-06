The Daily Cut: Plastic Ono Band "Give Peace a Chance"

Video of The Plastic Ono Band - Give Peace A Chance

On this day in '69, Plastic Ono Band's "Give Peace a Chance" became the first solo single by a member of The Beatles.

LYRICS: Two, one two three four Ev'rybody's talking about Bagism, Shagism, Dragism, Madism, Ragism, Tagism This-ism, that-ism, is-m, is-m, is-m. All we are saying is give peace a chance All we are saying is give peace a chance C'mon Ev'rybody's talking about Ministers, Sinisters, Banisters and canisters Bishops and Fishops and Rabbis and Pop eyes, And bye bye, bye byes. All we are saying is give peace a chance All we are saying is give peace a chance Let me tell you now Ev'rybody's talking about Revolution, evolution, masturbation, Flagellation, regulation, integrations, Meditations, United Nations, Congratulations. Ev'rybody's talking about John and Yoko, Timmy Leary, Rosemary, Tommy Smothers, Bobby Dylan, Tommy Cooper, Derek Taylor, Norman Mailer, Alan Ginsberg, Hare Krishna, Hare, Hare Krishna