Browns notes: Gregg Williams focused on stretch run, not head coaching job

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Browns general manager John Dorsey said last week that he will include interim head coach Gregg Williams in the team’s coaching search.

“He said that? Sure, I will,” Williams said drawing laughter from reporters when asked about the GM’s comments.

How much of a legitimate shot Williams has at being named the ninth full-time head coach in the expansion era remains to be seen.

Dorsey will at least interview Williams, likely in January after the season.

Williams is 1-1 since taking over for Hue Jackson, who was fired along with offensive coordinator Todd Haley on Oct. 29, following their 28-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 11.

The team returned from their bye week Monday to begin preparations for the final 6 games starting this Sunday in Cincinnati, which is where Williams prefers to keep his focus.

“In all honesty, I can’t even think about anything other than the Bengals right now,” Williams said. “That is not fair to anybody.”

Have no fear – Williams claims he had no idea that Baker Mayfield was mic’d up for NFL Films during the win over the Falcons and it produced a fun exchange between the 2 right before kickoff on the sideline.

“Don’t be scared,” Mayfield told Williams to which he replied, “You will never worry about that with me.”

Williams was asked about that exchange on Monday.

“Those are the great things and those are the fun parts of the business that you miss those type of little things about before you get into the game,” Williams said. “If you do not belong, that does not happen. If you do not understand that part of the business and those comments like that, you really do not belong in the business.”

Williams’ most important task as interim coach is to move the development of Mayfield forward and in a positive direction, and he feels the rookie is trending in that direction.

“He just needs to keep on doing what he is doing,” Williams said. “He has each and every week grown. The way that he leads the team and how he goes about executing, it is an execution business. He is doing very well with that. He has the skillset to continue to improve.”

Competition continues – Williams will continue with the same approach this week at left tackle he took leading up to the game against Atlanta with Greg Robinson and Desmond Harrison competing during practice to play.

“We are going to stay with the competition on that,” Williams said. “Both of them deserve that. We will see how it goes come gameday.”

Robinson, selected second overall by the Rams in 2014 while Williams was the defensive coordinator, replaced Harrison in the starting lineup against Kansas City on Nov. 4 because Harrison came down with an illness prior to the Friday practice leading up to the game and remained in the starting lineup against the Falcons.

Finally healthy – Only 1 player on the active 53-man roster did not practice Monday – center JC Tretter, who continues to rehab a high ankle sprain during the week so he can play on Sundays.

“It is the healthiest we have been since training camp,” Williams said after practice.

Safety Damarious Randall has battled a variety of injuries this season including a bruised heel, pulled groin and sore ankle while being forced to bounce back and forth from free safety to cornerback but he finally feels like himself coming off the bye.

“I’m healthy, feeling good – finally,” Randall said. “Haven’t been healthy since, honestly, Week1 so this feels good to be healthy again.”

Injury report – Did not practice: C JC Tretter (ankle)