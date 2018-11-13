Gregg Williams not thinking about earning full-time head coach job with Browns

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – It had been nearly 15 years since Gregg Williams oversaw his own football team.

Then came Oct. 29 when the Browns defensive coordinator was named the interim head coach following the firings of Hue Jackson and Todd Haley.

Two weeks later, Williams is back in the win column and the Browns once again have life despite their 3-6-1 record.

“I never thought it left,” Williams joked Monday, a day after the Browns took it to the Falcons in a 28-16 win, when asked if he had any doubts that he “still had it.”

Less than 24 hours after the Browns ended a 4-game losing streak, Williams can’t bring himself to think about convincing general manager John Dorsey and owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam to drop the interim tag and make him the Cleveland’s next full-time head coach.

“I enjoy doing what I am doing. I enjoy the head coaching part of it,” Williams said. “I enjoy all these parts of it, but understand the big part of what we are doing is we get the players the focus, get me to focus, get PJB [Browns senior vice president of commutations Peter John-Baptiste] to focus and to get all you guys to focus on one day at a time and we have to keep on moving on in the right direction.”

Williams didn’t want to entertain the thought of campaigning – at least publicly – for the full-time job during a conference call Monday afternoon.

“You know what? I like being employed,” Williams said.

Why?

He’s too busy trying to get his team through the day to day grind until the end of December.

“As coaches, we have to understand how to help people improve and help the individual that plays inside of the white lines on gameday,” Williams said. “It is not about us as coaches; it is about them as players.”

They seem to have responded within the locker room.

Williams said last week he wanted rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield to stop playing to avoid mistakes and “cut it loose.”

Mayfield responded by completing 17 of 20 passes – including his first 13 throws – to 9 different teammates for 216 yards with 3 touchdowns.

The offense under new coordinator Freddie Kitchens has scored 7 touchdowns in 2 weeks. There have been months in a season go by without the Browns scoring 7 offensive TDs.

“There has to be a respect of those and us together with coaches and players that we both are on the same page and we know what we are doing for things to grow,” Williams said. “I think Freddie and Baker are doing a great job with that.”

After originally scheduling a Tuesday “training camp-style practice” for Tuesday, Williams rewarded his team by giving them the entire week off following the victory over the Falcons with the bye week upon them.

They’ll return to work next Monday while Williams plans to remain busy preparing for their return.