Gregg Williams out; former interim coach, defensive coordinator thanks fans

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Interim head coach Gregg Williams and special teams coordinator Amos Jones were among the staffers relieved of their duties Wednesday with the news that the Browns intend to name Freddie Kitchens their next head coach.

Williams, who was the first of 7 total candidates to interview for the job on Jan 1, went 5-3 as interim head coach after replacing Hue Jackson on Oct. 29.

While Williams helped galvanize the coaching staff and team to salvage what appeared to be a lost season, his defense did not finish well in a few statistical categories – 29th overall, 24th against the rush and 27th against the pass but they finished second to Chicago in takeaways with 30. The Bears had 36.

For all his bluster, colorful practice field vocabulary and resume touting, Williams deserves tremendous respect and credit for the job he did this past season under difficult circumstances.

Williams released the following statement Wednesday evening which was published by NFL Network:

“I want to personally reach out to all the Cleveland Browns fans and the people of Cleveland and say thank you for your support.

“It has been an honor to coach this team and we loved living in this community with the finest, most passionate fans in the world. I am proud that we were able to help get the Browns back in the winning tradition the fans deserve. I am humbled to have worked for such a storied franchise and will always love the city of Cleveland, this city deserves a winner!

“Please continue to support this team and the incredible group of men. I wish you all the very best and always remember #ComeGetSome!”

Special teams assistant Josh Cribbs was also not retained a source confirmed.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic reported that quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese was also let go.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that offensive line coach Bob Wylie, linebackers coach Blake Williams, assistant defensive backs Jerod Kruse, tight ends coach Greg Seamon, assistant defensive backs coach Jerod Kruse, offensive quality control coach Brian Braswell, offensive assistant Al Saunders, assistant offensive line coach Mark Hutson and defensive quality control coach Eric Sanders were also let go.

It is unclear when the hiring of Kitchens will be announced by the team but that could come Thurday along with an introductory press conference.