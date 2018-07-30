Sneak-Peek: Greta Van Fleet Setlist
July 30, 2018
Greta Van Fleet is bringing their highly-anticipated tour to the Agora Theater in Cleveland on Tuesday, July 31st!
Here's what their setlist might look like:
- Highway Tune
- Edge of Darkness
- When the Curtain Falls
- Flower Power
- You're the One
- Evil (Howlin’ Wolf cover)
- Thunderstomp
- Watching Over
- Lover Leaver Taker Believer
- That's All Right (Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup cover)
- Black Smoke Rising
- Safari Song
After they visit us in Cleveland, they'll be making stops all over the world! See the dates here.
Before the show, make sure you check out these two EXCLUSIVE performances by the band, including rare versions of both "Flower Power" and "Black Smoke Rising."