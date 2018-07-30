Sneak-Peek: Greta Van Fleet Setlist

Greta Van Fleet is bringing their highly-anticipated tour to the Agora Theater in Cleveland on Tuesday, July 31st!

Here's what their setlist might look like:

Highway Tune

Edge of Darkness

When the Curtain Falls

Flower Power

You're the One

Evil (Howlin’ Wolf cover)

Thunderstomp

Watching Over

Lover Leaver Taker Believer

That's All Right (Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup cover)

Black Smoke Rising

Safari Song

After they visit us in Cleveland, they'll be making stops all over the world! See the dates here.

Before the show, make sure you check out these two EXCLUSIVE performances by the band, including rare versions of both "Flower Power" and "Black Smoke Rising."

More exclusive Greta Van Fleet here.