A Growing 2018 Wedding Food Trend

It’s June! June is a huge wedding month and going vegan is one of the biggest trending food choices for 2018 weddings. Whether it’s a 100% vegan buffet, or many choices of vegan dishes, vegan food is making it’s yummy mark in 2018!

These vegan recipes could work for your next wedding:

Click here to see more vegan wedding food ideas.

You don’t have to have a wedding in mind to eat these Vegan Yum Yums anytime. Enjoy!