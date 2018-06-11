A Growing 2018 Wedding Food Trend
By: Heather Rivera
June 11, 2018
It’s June! June is a huge wedding month and going vegan is one of the biggest trending food choices for 2018 weddings. Whether it’s a 100% vegan buffet, or many choices of vegan dishes, vegan food is making it’s yummy mark in 2018!
These vegan recipes could work for your next wedding:
- Grilled Ratatouille Kebabs
- Best White Mac & Cheese
- Roasted Potato Cups w/ Loaded Guacamole
- (Vegan) Sausage Rolls
- Vegetable Fritters (Vegan & Gluten Free)
- Rosemary Infused Wild Rice Stuffed Mushrooms
- Italian Wedding Soup (Vegan Friendly)
- Floral Cocktails / Rose Punch
- Simple Vegan Chocolate Truffles
- Chocolate Vegan Cake Pops
Click here to see more vegan wedding food ideas.
You don’t have to have a wedding in mind to eat these Vegan Yum Yums anytime. Enjoy!