Guns N' Roses is still racking up big numbers. YouTube reports that "November Rain" has surpassed one billion views, making it the most view video of 1990's vintage. They're already the most viewed act of the 80's for "Sweet Child O' Mine".

They're also still racking up big bucks on their current tour, which through 9 legs is closing in on the $500 million mark, also a record.