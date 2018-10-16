Rockin' Playlist: Spooky Season

As we inch closer to the spookiest holiday of the year, we figured it was time to start rockin' out the best way we know how. Here's a playlist containing some of our favorite rock songs to play this time of year:

Witchy Woman - Eagles

Highway To Hell - AC/DC

Sympathy For The Devil - Rolling Stones

Welcome To My Nightmare - Alice Cooper

We Are The Dead - David Bowie

Don't Fear The Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult

Bad Moon Rising - Creedence Clearwater Revival

Bark At The Moon - Ozzy Osbourne

Zombie - Cranberries

Boris The Spider - The Who

What did we miss?