Rockin' Playlist: Spooky Season
October 16, 2018
As we inch closer to the spookiest holiday of the year, we figured it was time to start rockin' out the best way we know how. Here's a playlist containing some of our favorite rock songs to play this time of year:
- Witchy Woman - Eagles
- Highway To Hell - AC/DC
- Sympathy For The Devil - Rolling Stones
- Welcome To My Nightmare - Alice Cooper
- We Are The Dead - David Bowie
- Don't Fear The Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult
- Bad Moon Rising - Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Bark At The Moon - Ozzy Osbourne
- Zombie - Cranberries
- Boris The Spider - The Who
What did we miss?