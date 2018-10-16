Rockin' Playlist: Spooky Season

October 16, 2018
Categories: 
Features

As we inch closer to the spookiest holiday of the year, we figured it was time to start rockin' out the best way we know how. Here's a playlist containing some of our favorite rock songs to play this time of year:

  • Witchy Woman - Eagles
  • Highway To Hell - AC/DC
  • Sympathy For The Devil - Rolling Stones
  • Welcome To My Nightmare - Alice Cooper
  • We Are The Dead - David Bowie
  • Don't Fear The Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult
  • Bad Moon Rising - Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Bark At The Moon - Ozzy Osbourne
  • Zombie - Cranberries
  • Boris The Spider - The Who

What did we miss?

Tags: 
Halloween