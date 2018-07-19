The Daily Cut: Queen "Hammer To Fall"

Video of Queen - Hammer To Fall (Official Video)

Happy birthday, Brian May! The guitarist was at work on an advanced degree in astrophysics when he co-founded Queen as an outgrowth of a prior band called Smile. He finally completed his dissertation in 2007 and received his doctorate in 2008. In addition to continuing to lead Queen with drummer Roger Taylor, May is an author, inventor, academic, activist and a solo artist.

YEAR: 1984

ALBUM: The Works

WRITER: Brian May

LYRICS: Yeah Here we stand or here we fall History won't care at all Make the bed, light the light Lady Mercy won't be home tonight You don't waste no time at all Don't hear the bell but you answer the call It comes to you as to us all Yeah, we're just waiting for the hammer to fall, yeah Oh every night, and every day A little piece of you is falling away But lift your face the Western way Build your muscles as your body decays, yeah Tow the line and play their game Yeah, let the anesthetic cover it all 'Til one day they call your name You know it's time for the hammer to fall Rich or poor or famous For your truth it's all the same (Oh no, oh no) Oh, lock your door but rain is pouring Through your window pane (Oh no) Hey yeah, baby, now your struggle's all in vain, yeah For who grew up tall and proud In the shadow of the Mushroom Cloud Convinced our voices can't be heard We just wanna scream it louder and louder and louder What the hell are we fighting for? Ah, just surrender and it won't hurt at all You just got time to say your prayers Yeah, while you're waiting for the hammer to, hammer to fall Hey, yes Let's get on the floor, yeah Hammer You know Hammer to fall Yeah Hey, woo hoo Ha ha, ha ha I've been waiting for the hammer to fall Give it to me one more time