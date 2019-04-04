Hard Knocks receives 3 Sports Emmy nominations

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – HBO’s Hard Knocks featuring the Cleveland Browns received three Emmy nominations on Wednesday NFL Media announced.

The five-part series documenting last year’s training camp was nominated for Outstanding Camera Work, Outstanding Music Direction and Outstanding Social TV Experience.

A camera crew of over 30 captured thousands of hours of footage last summer in Berea and pared that footage down into one-hour episodes weekly.

The series began with former head coach Hue Jackson coping with the deaths of his mother and brother and featured several memorable moments including Jarvis Landry’s “it’s contagious speech” to slacking teammates, former linebacker Carl Nassib’s colorful financial advice, a tense meeting that saw then running backs coach Freddie Kitchens and offensive coordinator Todd Haley challenge Jackson on players getting days off and former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams mic’d up provided plenty of quotes throughout the show.

The show also took fans behind the scenes for the trade of Corey Coleman to Buffalo, the response to Antonio Callaway’s traffic stop, return of Josh Gordon and the show crescendoed as it always does with the final roster cuts.

Jackson and Haley were fired on Oct. 29 following a 2-5-1 start to the season. Kitchens was promoted to offensive coordinator, Williams to interim head coach and the team fished the season by winning five of their last eight games.

NFL Media received a total of 20 nominations for the second consecutive year with multiple nominations for six categories.

Hard Knocks, launched in 2001 featuring the Baltimore Ravens, has won a total of 16 Emmys to date and has won at least one award each year since 2008.