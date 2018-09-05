Hard Knocks Unofficial Soundtrack
September 5, 2018
Sundays certainly are special to Clevelanders but, for the past five weeks, Tuesday nights have intercepted the attention of football fans. Season 13 of HBO's Hard Knocks featured our very own Cleveland Browns and gave fans an in-depth look at what the upcoming weeks will bring.
One of our loyal listeners -- who is also an avid Browns fan -- put together the songs the series used to help us get even more pumped for the start of the season.
- Hard Knocks Theme – David Robidoux
- Change Coming – Layup
- WHY – NF
- No Mercy In This Land – Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite
- No Love – Eminem ft. Lil Wayne
- Untouchable Now – Jung Youth
- Proud – 2 Chainz ft. YG & Offset
- Knock It Down – Trouble & Mike WiLL Made-It
- Peace Train – Cat Stevens
- The Man – The Killers
- Right Time – Norman
- Get It Right – Diplo
- Chemical Girl – The Fine Arts Showcase
- Move Your Body – Sia
- Rock For My Browns – Mekka Don
- Crystal Blue Persuasion – Tommy James & The SHondells
- John – Lil Wayne ft. Rick Ross
- Bad News – Kanye West
- Prove It – David Robidoux
- Us – James Bay
Playlist courtesy of @SirDubblin on Apple Music.