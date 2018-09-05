Hard Knocks Unofficial Soundtrack

Sundays certainly are special to Clevelanders but, for the past five weeks, Tuesday nights have intercepted the attention of football fans. Season 13 of HBO's Hard Knocks featured our very own Cleveland Browns and gave fans an in-depth look at what the upcoming weeks will bring.

One of our loyal listeners -- who is also an avid Browns fan -- put together the songs the series used to help us get even more pumped for the start of the season.

Hard Knocks Theme – David Robidoux

Change Coming – Layup

WHY – NF

No Mercy In This Land – Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite

No Love – Eminem ft. Lil Wayne

Untouchable Now – Jung Youth

Proud – 2 Chainz ft. YG & Offset

Knock It Down – Trouble & Mike WiLL Made-It

Peace Train – Cat Stevens

The Man – The Killers

Right Time – Norman

Get It Right – Diplo

Chemical Girl – The Fine Arts Showcase

Move Your Body – Sia

Rock For My Browns – Mekka Don

Crystal Blue Persuasion – Tommy James & The SHondells

John – Lil Wayne ft. Rick Ross

Bad News – Kanye West

Prove It – David Robidoux

Us – James Bay

Playlist courtesy of @SirDubblin on Apple Music.