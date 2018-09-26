Haunted House

LIST: Haunted Houses Around Cleveland And Northeast Ohio

Get your scare on this October!

September 26, 2018

Looking to get spooked this Halloween? Look no further than these 15 frighteningly good options in northeast Ohio.

7 Floors of Hell

  • 19191 Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights
  • 440-243-3327
  • Sept. 21 - Nov. 3, Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. - 12 a.m., with shortened hours Oct. 21, 25, 28: 7 - 10 p.m.
  • Tickets: $23 - $38, group discounts available

Akron Haunted Schoolhouse & Laboratory

  • 1300 Triplett Blvd., Akron
  • 330-285-7000
  • Sept. 21 - Nov. 3., Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. - 12 a.m., Sundays 6 - 9 p.m., Oct. 31 8 - 11 p.m., some hours vary
  • Tickets: $25-$30, group discounts and promotions available

Lake Eerie FearFest and Ghostly Manor

  • 3319 Milan Rd., Sandusky
  • 419-626-4467
  • Sept. 29 - Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 - 11:30, select Sundays and Oct. 31, 7:30 - 9:30
  • Tickets: $15-$35

Haunted Hay Maze at Pumpkin Fest

  • 33775 Hiram Trail, Chagrin Falls
  • 216-831-5045
  • Oct. 14, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Tickets: $5 for entry to festival, $25 for all-day activity wristband. Free admission for kids 12 and under.

Hauntville

  • 1579 West River Rd. North, Elyria
  • 440-655-0016
  • Sept. 21 - Nov. 3, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays 7-10 p.m. Some Thursdays.
  • Tickets: $20-$35

Factory of Terror

  • 4125 Mahoning Rd. NE, Canton. Parking lot entrances on East side of building.
  • 330-455-3327
  • Sept. 21-Nov.3, Select Thursdays 7-10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. - 12 a.m., Sundays 6-9 p.m.
  • Tickets: $25-$30, $5 for parking

Spooky Ranch at Rockin' - 'R'- Ranch

  • 19066 E. River Rd., Columbia Station
  • 440-236-5454
  • Sept. 21 - Oct. 28, Fridays and Saturdays 7 - 12 a.m., select Sundays and Thursdays 7 - 10 p.m.
  • Tickets: $15-$25

Hudson Haunted House

  • 2250 Barlow Rd., Hudson
  • 877-999-4679
  • Sept. 21- Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m.-12 a.m., Sundays and Oct. 31 7:30-10 p.m.
  • Tickets: $6 kids, $12 adults

Carnival Of Horrors

  • 1145 West Steel Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls, 44223
  • 330-576-6501
  • Hours & dates: Sept. 28 - Oct. 28. Fridays 7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m., Saturdays 7:30 p.m. - 12 a.m., Sundays 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Closed Sunday, Sept. 30.
  • Tickets: $19 - $28

Bloodview

  • 1010 Towpath Road, Broadview Heights, OH 44147
  • 440-526-9148
  • Sept. 14 - Oct. 31, Fridays and Saturdays 8 p.m. - 12 a.m., Sundays in October 8-10 p.m.
  • Tickets: $20 full evening, $15 after 10 p.m., $10 Sunday tickets

Nightmare In The Wilderness

  • 7665 Lafayette Road, SR 42 Lodi, 44254
  • 330-948-1476
  • Sept. 28 - Oct. 27, Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 - 11:30 p.m. Dates and hours subject to change.
  • Tickets: Children age six-10 $15, Adults $20. Cash only.

Escape From Blood Prison

  • 100 Reformatory Road, Mansfield, 44905
  • 419-522-2644
  • Sept. 28-Nov. 4, Fridays and Saturdays 6 p.m. - 12 a.m., Thursdays 6 - 11 p.m., Sundays 6 - 10 p.m.
  • Tickets: $18

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point

  • 1 Cedar Point Dr., Sandusky, 44870
  • 419-627-2350
  • Sept. 14-Oct. 27, Fridays 6 p.m. - 12 a.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. , Sundays 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (Sunday, Oct. 7 11 a.m.-10 p.m.)
  • Tickets: $43 single day admission, $79 two-day admission

Forest Of Screams

  • 1662 Medina Road, Medina
  • 330-239-FEAR
  • Sept. 14-Nov. 3., Fridays 7 p.m.-midnight, Saturdays 7 p.m.-midnight
  • Oct. 7-Oct. 28 also open Sundays 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
  • Halloween 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
  • Tickets: $28-38, group discounts available

Ghoul Brothers House Of Horrors 

  • 3235 Manchester Road, Unit X, Akron
  • 330-818-5040
  • Sept 28-29, Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30-11:30 p.m.
  • October 5-28, Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.-midnight; Sundays and Oct. 31 7:30-10 p.m.
  • Nov. 2-3, 7:30-11:30 p.m.
  • Tickets: $17 general admission, group and family discounts available
Tags: 
Halloween
Haunted Houses
haunted house
Cleveland
Northeast Ohio