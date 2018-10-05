This Halloween Classic Is Returning To Theaters

I absolutely love Halloween I usually spend October binging my favorite Halloween movies. Everything from Friday the 13th to the Disney Channel original, Halloweentown. One of my favorite Halloween movies though has got to be Hocus Pocus. I remember recording that movie on a blank VHS tape whenever it would air on television! It's funny, cute, and an all around classic.

Well it's 2018 and the movie is celebrating its 25th anniversary, so for a limited time starting October 26th, Hocus Pocus will be re-released in theaters! Now we can go back to the theater for the nostalgia factor and jam out to Bette Midler's rendition of "I Put A Spell On You."