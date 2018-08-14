The Daily Cut: Van Halen "Hot For Teacher"

Video of Van Halen - &quot;Hot For Teacher&quot; (Official Music Video)

ALBUM: 1984

YEAR: 1984

WRITERS: Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, Michael Anthony, David Lee Roth

LYRICS: Oh wow, man Wait a second man Whaddaya think the teacher's gonna look like this year? (my butt, man) Oh yeah T-T-Teacher stop that screaming, teacher don't you see? Don't want to be no uptown fool Maybe I should go to hell, but I'm doin' well, Teacher needs to see me after school I think of all the education that I missed But then my homework was never quite like this Ow got it bad, got it bad, got it bad, I'm hot for teacher I got it bad, so bad, I'm hot for teacher Hey, I heard you missed us, we're back I brought my pencil Gimme something to write on, man Uh uh, I heard about your lessons, but lessons are so cold I know about this school Little girl from Cherry Lane, how did you get so bold? How did you know that golden rule? I think of all the education that I missed But then my homework was never quite like this Ow got it bad, got it bad, got it bad, I'm hot for teacher I got it bad, so bad, I'm hot for teacher, whoa Oh man, I think the clock is slow I don't feel tardy Class dismissed Oh, yeah I've got it bad, got it bad, got it bad I'm hot for teacher Whoa Oh, yes I'm hot Who Oh my God