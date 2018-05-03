How To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo In Cleveland

So, you want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Cleveland this weekend but you don't know what to do. Let us help! We'll tell you the best places to go.

Obivously, you are going to want to appreciate the holiday with a margarita or two, maybe a Corona or Pacifico, and plenty of tacos.

Nuevo Modern Mexican

If you want to have lunch or dinner with a view, head down to Voinovich Park on Lake Eries for Nuevo's Cinco de Mayo party starting on Friday with music, drink and food specials. Plus, on Saturday, there will be more of the same, plus salsa dancing!



El Carnicero

Don't want to come downtown? Then Lakewood has you covered all day on Saturday at El Carnicero. The party on Saturday goes from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. with a brunch special until 3 p.m. and $5 cans of beer all day.



Coastal Taco

The best party in the East Bank of the Flats all weekend will be Coastal Taco's three-day Cinco de Mayo. There will be a live DJ, plus tacos all around, and of course that view of the river. You can't beat it!

Bomba Tacos and Rum

Highlights at Bomba in Rocky River include a Latin brunch, a pig roast with $4 tacos and $15 pork entrees, plus live music from 1 to 4 p.m. and then again from 5 to 8 p.m.



Barrio Tremont

We might be biased, but Barrio has the best tacos in Cleveland. Barrio's original location will be throwing the best party in Tremont on their patio with giveaways, a taco eating contest, and more tacos than you can possibly think about. Remember, they've got a revamped menu, too!