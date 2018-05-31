How To Protect Your Dog's Paws From Hot Surfaces

Warm weather means long walks with your best furry friend! Make sure you're being extra cautious this time of year so their little paws don't get hurt. Here's how:

TAKE WALKS WHEN IT COOLS OFF. The best times of the day to go on walks are in the morning or late evening, when the sidewalks aren’t scorching. Avoid taking the trip in the middle of the afternoon because that’s when everything will be at its hottest.

GRASS AND SHADE ARE THEIR OTHER BEST FRIENDS. If the weather is warm while you’re out and about, try to find grassy trails and shady areas to take your pup. A nice tree-lined park? Perfect!

MOISTURIZE. Seriously, your bud will appreciate it. Similar to our skin, when their little paws will get hot, dry and crack, causing serious pain. Especially in hot weather, it’s important to try to moisturize their paw pads regularly, helping prevent injury and soreness. Remember, you want them to be happy! Find some suitable moisturizer at your local pet store.