Report: Hue Jackson joining Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns trip to Cincinnati on Nov. 25 is about to become very intriguing.

Former Browns head coach Hue Jackson is expected to join the Bengals coaching staff immediately according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jackson's title and role is not yet known Rapoport said.

Cincinnati head coach Marvin Lewis fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Monday, a day after giving up 51 points in a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints, leaving a vacancy on his coaching staff.

Lewis, who rose the coaching ranks on the defensive side of the football, was asked Monday how he intends to do to fill the void created by Austin’s termination beyond absorbing the defensive responsibilities himself.

“I got a plan,” Lewis said. “Just have to watch and see.”

Lewis laughed and smiled when reporters followed up and asked if Jackson could come in and help.

“Watch and see,” Lewis said.

The Browns fired Jackson, who has a long coaching history with Lewis in Cincinnati, on Oct. 29.

Owner Jimmy Haslam cited “internal discord” as the primary reason behind the terminations of Jackson as well as offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

In 40 games as Browns head coach Jackson was 3-36-1.

The Browns will play the Bengals twice, on Nov. 25 in Cincinnati and Dec. 23 in Cleveland.