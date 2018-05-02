Hue Jackson promises he'll pay up and jump in Lake Erie

Daryl Ruiter -Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson is a man of his word.

He has not forgotten his pledge to jump in Lake Erie.

"It's coming soon," Jackson said Monday afternoon in an interview with Bull and Fox on 92.3 The Fan. "I catch a lot of crap about that. Everybody thinks I'm not gonna do it, but I'm doing it. Some other people make bets and they're not doing it. Someday I'll explain why I didn't do it sooner and had to do it later."

On January 2, 2017 following a disastrous 1-15 season, Jackson pledged they would not endure such a year again.

“We are not going 1-15 [again]. No, or I’ll be swimming in the lake over there somewhere," Jackson said at the time. "That is not happening. I just know me too well. I know me and I know these guys too well. We are not going 1-15 next year, OK? You can write it if you like. Hue Jackson said it. We are not.”

Since the Browns went winless and a group of fans marched around FirstEnergy Stadium in blew-zero wind-chills in a parade that was part protest, part comedic fun, many have been wondering when or if Jackson plans to take a dip.

"There's a reason behind it," Jackson told Bull and Fox as to why he's not done it yet. "It's not like I'm running from my commitment to do it. I'm gonna definitely jump in this lake."

Jackson plans to take the plunge and tie it into an event that will highlight his foundation - the 'Hue Jackson Foundation' which focuses on bringing attention to, and aiding, victims of human trafficking.

Jackson even joked that he's heard about things that had been said regarding the draft and the prospects of drafting Baker Mayfield, which happened Thursday night with the first pick in the draft.

"I've heard where I know there's some things that some people promised," Jackson said with a laugh. "They gonna have to show up and pay up."

With the Browns coming off of the worst 2- and 3-year stretch in NFL history, Jackson hopes fans will give him a chance to get the team turned around.

“It was 2 very tough and trying years,” Jackson said. “But at the same time, there was a lot of lessons learned. It’s gotten us into a situation where there's a tremendous relationship between myself and John Dorsey and our personnel staff. I really think that we’re on the right track... I didn't come here to be 1-31. I didn't forget how to coach when I came to Cleveland. There’s been a lot of [factors], but at the end of the day, it's my responsibility and I take ownership of that.

"I think we're in a great spot right now. I understand the past, but we're moving beyond that. All I ask anybody, give us a chance. There's new life here. I feel good with the direction we're headed."