Hard Knocks: Episode 3’s biggest hits

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Hard Knocks dipped into a bit of nostalgia in between featuring footage of the best fight of training camp to begin the third installment of the series before getting into the meat and potatoes of camp.

Multiple camera angles showed the bout between receiver Jarvis Landry and cornerback Terrance Mitchell as well as teammates reactions to it.

Here’s a look at the biggest hits from Tuesday night's show:

- Dez Bryant’s visit with the Browns really did go well but the return of Josh Gordon clearly put a hold on those plans. The show featured head coach Hue Jackson’s meeting with Bryant, after Bryant said hello and hugged everyone in the entire building.

Hue Jackson asked Bryant, "What are you looking for, Dez?"

"I'm just looking for realness. That's all," Bryant responded.

"Well, Dez, I tell you this opportunity that's sitting before you, to me, is kind of unique in a sense that we're at a time where I think we're about to do this,” Jackson said as he used his hand to signal rising, “at a time where you could help us get this organization back to where it rightfully should be. The last two years have been hell. I'll be the first to tell you that. But it's going to take guys like you who love to compete, who love to go in these big stadiums, it's like, 'We're here, and we're coming here to kick your ass.' And that's the kind of guys I'm looking for. I know you know Jarvis Landry. Jarvis Landry is real."

"I love everything about him," Bryant said.

"Absolutely. He's going to compete. As you know, a football team's got to have enough guys that have that mentality and mindset, and then it flips. The whole culture flips,” Jackson said. “The owners, they've given these football players anything and everything. We haven't given them back winning, and that's the thing that's got to turn now. In order to deliver, I need guys like you."

Bryant’s pitch to Jackson was underwhelming at best. "Coach, it's new to me. I'm just being honest. All this is new. Just being honest, the way you're expressing yourself, the way you're talking to me, we barely know each other, and I feel comfortable. That's what these players want. I want to just be honest with you. I just want that realness 'cause I'm going to give you who I am. I feel like I'm an easy person to talk to. I love learning. I want to know things. If there's something I'm not doing right, I want to know those things 'cause I feel like we all deserve that. We all deserve that opportunity."

Jackson left Bryant with this thought: "Twenty-one days, baby, Pittsburgh Steelers, right here at home, in front of the Dawg Pound. It'll be unbelievable. This will be the greatest turnaround in sports history."

If the Browns do win this year, and win big, Jackson will be right. But they have to do it first.

- We learned that Gordon returned to Cleveland on Friday, Aug. 17, with a camera crew waiting for him at Hopkins airport. Jackson let offensive coordinator Todd Haley know Gordon was back on the field prior to the Bills game during warmups.

"The bird has landed. The bird is here,” Jackson said. “Not in here, though. Not in here, but the bird's here." Haley wanted to know, “Has he been working out?” to which Jackson responded, “Yeah.”

The show ended with a montage of Gordon working out by himself in the Casey Coleman Fieldhouse alone with director of strength and conditioning Larry Jackson.

- Baker Mayfield is progressing and Jackson isn’t afraid to let him know it despite not giving him any reps with the first-team offense in camp or preseason games. Jackson and Mayfield shared this exchange during a practice: “Having fun?” Jackson asked, to which Mayfield responded, “Yeah. Much better when we’re in games.”

“You love the games, don’t you,” Jackson said. “I know you do. It’s what you do it for. You know how to do it. I’m proud of you. You’re doing some good things. Made some throws and…feel like you’re seeing everything OK?”

“Yeah, it’s slowing down,” Mayfield said. “All the little stuff is starting to. That’s what I wanted to get at before we hit the season.” Jackson liked the response and told the no. 1 pick, “You will. We’re not gonna stop you from growing, bro. We’re going to keep pushing you to keep driving this team.”

- The third episode featured plenty of comedic lines starting with show favorite Devon Cajuste, a tight end on the bubble with long odds to make the team. “Anyone, it’s not that important yet. It’s an investment. It’ll come back in 5 years,” Cajuste was caught saying while holding up a Sharpie looking for any fan to seek his autograph.

“I must be allergic to sacks or something,” defensive end Nate Orchard lamenting multiple missed sacks against the Bills.

“Anytime you want to sit in the meeting you can, but if your allergic to the work f***, you gotta get a prescription,” defensive coordinator Gregg Williams told country music star Brad Paisley whose visit to camp was chronicled well. Paisley even got a a VIP tour of the famed QBs RV with Mayfield.

Safety Damarious Randall's futile attempts to pronounce "testosterone" deserves mentioning along with defensive end Carl Nassib calling Haley "Toad" repeatedly during practice.

Here's a shocker: offensive line coach Bob Wylie is not a fan of stretching. "Stretch is way overrated," Wylie said. "Did you know in World War I and World War II, all those guys that fought in that war, they did push-ups, jumping jacks, sit-ups, (climbed up) and ran, but none of this fancy s***, and they won two world wars, two World Wars by doing jumping jacks, push-ups and sit-ups, two World Wars. You think they were worried when they were running across Normandy about f***ing stretching? Are you kidding me? ... Give me my rubber band to stretch so I can run across that f***ing beach. You've got to be kidding me."

But Wylie saved his best line for the valet as he dropped his Maserati off at the hotel, “No Ferris Bueller s*** with this thing, okay.”

Oh yeah. Chicka chicka.