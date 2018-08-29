Hard Knocks: Episode 4’s biggest hits

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The fourth episode of Hard Knocks peeled back the curtain on head coach Hue Jackson’s and offensive coordinator Todd Haley’s biggest frustration in camp – lack of effort and hustle.

The show opened with Jackson showing clips of a lack of hustle on the field and letting his players have it.

“You can run faster than that. You can run faster than that. Come on man, you walking,” Jackson said. “You’re just watching. You’re just walking. You’re just…I don’t know what that is. That doesn’t win, I know that. It doesn’t give you what you want. So quit talking about this is what we want to be. I’m showing you the tape, this is you….. Don’t compromise anything. Anything. And you leaders in here, you veterans in here, you guys gotta see it and say ‘nuh uh.’ That’s what gets you beat. That’s what gets you disappointed on game day. That’s the difference. You gotta push the level all the time.

“There’s a time when we’re teaching. There’s a time when we’re practicing – and guys you gonna make mistakes at practice. I have no problem with that. Just don’t keep making the same mistake. But effort and knowing what to do, that’s non-negotiable with me.”

It was a common theme throughout the show and amplified during footage of the Eagles game in which Haley got all over receiver Jarvis Landry for a lack of hustle and making plays starting with first down and goal from the 1 setting off this exchange:

Landry: “He hit me.’’

Haley: “You get can’t count on a flag though. You’ve got to keep fighting your ass off to run to that pylon. He threw two of them. Just run. I know he’s holding you but run.

Landry: “It’s not him. It’s the corner.’’

Haley: “Run through him.’’

Next a clip is shown of Tyrod Taylor overthrowing Landry on the sideline and Haley yells: “Jarvis stopped.” Then he screamed “Jarvis f***ing stopped.”

Landry heard Haley and yelled back: “What the f*** you talking about? The ball was out of bounds.”

Haley fired back: “Catch the ball and make a play. Catch the ball and make a play, please. That looks like Friday bulls***.”

Later Haley got on receiver Derek Willies. “Yeah, save some energy, Willies. I would if I’m trying to get a job. I’d save some energy and just half-ass it’

Haley then sought out Landry.

“Jarvis, did you see Willies half-ass it on the go? Man, we’ve got to get this going and you’ve got to be at the forefront. I’m going to keep saying it. It doesn’t matter. I’m not waiting for some — what do they call it — knight in shining armor? You’ve got to push these guys by doing it over and over and over again. Because if one of these young guys sees one time that you stop or don’t go all out, then that’s what the fuck they do. I just see it over and over again. And one of them’s gotta elevate and help us. I’m sorry for yelling though.”

Here’s a recap of what else we learned in Episode 4:

1. Cuts are coming and Jackson has already presented his thoughts and evaluations to general manager John Dorsey.

“It’s defense, offense and then special teams. Just how they see it,” Jackson said. “So it gives you a chance to know how some of the thought processes are going.”

2. Myles Garrett’s choice in practice warm-up music – Al Green – was not well received.

“That ain’t no juice, man,” linebacker Christian Kirksey told Jackson.

“They trying to put you all to sleep…or they trying to get you all to make some babies,” a defensive assistant said.

“C’mon man. We don’t want to hear all that…I got 2 kids already,” defensive lineman Chris Smith said.

As is becoming customary offensive line coach Bob Wylie stole the scene when he yelled: “cut that f***ing music off. Hey, in your English class when you were in high school, did that teacher turn up that radio really loud in the middle of that class?”

3. Mychal Kendricks’ scouting report on his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles was followed to a T.

“Alright let’s start with Nick Foles. Playing with Nick Foles I realize on his long balls, his deep balls, he has like a teardrop effect. He’s tall and he likes to drop it literally from the sky. So, corners, when the timing is just a little slow on that ball coming in…”

“86 I think is the best receiver on the team. Notice I said receiver. When it comes to blocking, you fucking hit his ass over and over, he doesn’t want any smoke.”

“Big V, Vaitai, he’s so big that his size allows him to do what he does you see, but he doesn’t have the quickest feet and he’s not the strongest. He doesn’t trust his feet at all. You get on him his confidence will go down. That’s it.”

4. The rookie show was beyond hilarious, but Baker Mayfield’s Dorsey impression stole the show. It was that good. Even better than rookie receiver Blake Jackson spoofing Jarvis Landry’s contagious speech or quarterback Brogan Roback‘s spoof with a cameo by Baker Mayfield of Carl Nassib’s financial advice.

“That was one of the best ever. Hell of a job,” Jackson said.

Although they showed Dorsey smiling and laughing along as the video played, Mayfield told Troy Aikman on the field that Dorsey "hated it."

5. Mayfield is disappointed the Browns have a drumline but no cheerleaders.

“Since when does the NFL have a drumline?” Mayfield asked in the huddle. Spencer Drango responded, “We always do.”

“Really,” Mayfield replied. Drango then said, “We don’t have cheerleaders,” to which Mayfield added, “Aww s***. Alright. Let’s go.”

6. Tyrod Taylor is one tough player. But we already know that. Taylor was shown telling the trainer in the medical tent, "Oh, my gosh. I can't feel it." After undergoing X-rays, which were negative, Taylor said "Tape me up. I want to go. Get me back out on the field."