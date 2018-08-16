Hard Knock Life: Browns camp – day 15 news and notes

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Hue Jackson needed no time to name a starting quarterback this year.

Who will be the backup is the question he is wrestling with now.

It could be No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, or 12-year veteran Drew Stanton, and it appears that Jackson is leaning towards Stanton.

“I have said from the beginning that I think experience is important,” Jackson said following practice Wednesday. “Right now, Drew still has that experience, and we will see how that all unfolds as we go. I know what you are asking. I have not made that choice just yet, but I think his veteran presence says a lot. He has played in a lot of games against a lot of teams that we are going to start off against and play against, so I think that is important to definitely consider.”

Mayfield has taken the second-team reps in training camp and Jackson plans to get Stanton on the field Friday night against Buffalo, likely in the fourth quarter like what he did at New York with Brogan Roback.

“It is important that if something were to happen, he would might need to play,” Jackson said. “He has never played for me in a game, Todd [Haley] or Kenny [Zampese]. It is important that we put him out there with his teammates and play. He is a very valuable person in our organization and on our football team.

“If something were to happen, we would have to make a heck of a decision on which road we travel. I want to know more about him, and he has been great at practice. You have to put guys in game situations and let them play.”

More Juice – Jarvis Landry has been the star of this camp and Wednesday he made another sensational 1-handed catch.

With Taylor letting one rip up the near sideline, Landry reached out with his left hand and reeled in the 25-yard completion with cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun covering tightly. After going to the ground, rolling over and bouncing up, Landry flipped the football into the stands as he flexed in celebration.

“He does things almost every day that make us go ‘wow,’” Jackson said. “Those are the plays we are going to have to make in key moments this year as we go. He is going to be one of those guys that has to make those plays.”

Earlier in practice Landry caught 3 touchdowns from Taylor in the span of 4 plays on snaps from the 2-yard line.

Playing time set – Jackson plans to play his starters for at least a quarter and maybe more Friday night against Buffalo depending how many plays they get on each side of the ball.

“Obviously, I want to see them play longer than they played last week – a quarter or whatever that is, maybe a little longer,” Jackson said. “It all depends on how it is going. I definitely want them out there longer than eight plays. If the results are touchdowns, we will keep going. We just need to play a little bit more.”

Jackson outlined what he hopes to see against the Bills.

“One, having them play longer. Two, let’s see what the second week brings in terms of more execution and understanding situational football,” Jackson said. “We need to be better at substitutions, getting guys in and out as far as from the sideline. It is week two of the staff being together and understanding what we are trying to accomplish. Those things are important. Obviously, the most important is evaluating the team still.”

D-line help – With Trevon Coley and Caleb Brantley out with injuries the Browns looked at a few defensive linemen – including former Buckeye Johnathan Hankins.

The Browns signed Blaine Woodson, a 6-foot-2, 295-pound rookie out of Delaware. Originally signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent, Woodson totaled 159 tackles and 14.5 sacks in college.

Closing time – Wednesday’s practice marked the final session of camp open to the public.

“I can never say enough about our fans. Our fans are outstanding – some of the best fans in the world,” Jackson said. “They come out and support the team. Hopefully, our team has given back to them, but nothing will change until we start winning football games. I think that we get it. We are thankful that they come out every day and support us.”

Puppy pound counter – The Browns finished training camp with 132 puppies adopted after 9 more from the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) found homes Wednesday. Since the program was launched in 2015, 355 puppies have been adopted.

Injury report – TE Julian Allen (abdomen), DL Caleb Brantley (ankle), DL Trevon Coley (ankle), DL Marcell Frazier (concussion), DB Montreal Meander (concussion), FB Danny Vitale (calf) and OL Kevin Zeitler (calf).

DE Emmanuel Ogbah, TE Seth DeValve, TE Julian Allen, and C JC Tretter did not practice as part of the team’s health management program.

DL Daniel Ekuale returned to practice from a calf injury.

Up next – Preseason Game No. 2 Friday night at 7:30 vs. Buffalo Bills