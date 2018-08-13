The Daily Cut: Cheap Trick "I Want You To Want Me"

Video of Cheap Trick-I Want You To Want Me Lyrics

On this day in '79, Cheap Trick's "I Want You To Want Me" was certified gold.

ALBUM: In Color

YEAR: 1979

WRITER: Rick Nielsen

LYRICS: I want you to want me I need you to need me I'd love you to love me I'm begging you to beg me I want you to want me I need you to need me I'd love you to love me I'll shine up the old brown shoes Put on a brand new shirt I'll get home early from work If you say that you love me Didn't I, didn't I, didn't I see you crying? Oh, didn't I, didn't I, didn't I see you crying? Feeling all alone without a friend, you know you feel like dying Oh, didn't I, didn't I, didn't I see you crying? I want you to want me I need you to need me I'd love you to love me I'm begging you to beg me I'll shine up the old brown shoes Put on a brand-new shirt I'll get home early from work If you say that you love me Didn't I, didn't I, didn't I see you crying? Oh, didn't I, didn't I, didn't I see you crying? Feeling all alone without a friend, you know you feel like dying Oh, didn't I, didn't I, didn't I see you crying? Feelin' all alone without a friend, you know you feel like dying Oh, didn't I, didn't I, didn't I see you crying? I want you to want me I need you to need me I'd love you to love me I'm begging you to beg me I want you to want me I want you to want me I want you to want me I want you to want me