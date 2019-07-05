Injured Bird Takes Uber To The Vet

This has to be a 1st, and this is exactly what you're supposed to do when you've been drinking, hit up that Uber app. But this is not to get someone home, no friends yes were drinking in the yard, see a bird fall out of a tree, and since they've been drinking, they weren't gonna drive the injured bird to the vet, Uber was hired to do the job. HERE is this cool story of some bird rescue from Fox 13 in Salt Lake City. You have a great rest of your 4th and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 am, thanks for stopping by.