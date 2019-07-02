Jarvis Landry running routes, catching passes in workouts with Baker Mayfield

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns receiver Jarvis Landry has returned to running routes and catching passes from quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Landry posted video on his Instagram story Monday of him catching a pass from Mayfield during a workout being held in Los Angeles this week with a few teammates, including tight end David Njoku and receiver Rashard Higgins.

On the video Landry wrote in black text, “First time in 2-1/2 months running routes.”

Landry had been sidelined with an unspecified injury for mot of OTAs and the June minicamp as a precaution, but he is expected to be full-go when training camp kicks off on July 25.

In his first season with the Browns since being acquired from Miami, Landry caught 81 passes for 976 yards and four touchdowns to make his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl.

Landry's 481 career receptions through his first five seasons is an NFL record.