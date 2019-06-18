Joan Jett & the Blackhearts To Perform At MLB All-Star Sunday

MLB ANNOUNCES SPECIAL MUSICAL PERFORMANCES AS PART OF

ALL-STAR SUNDAY LINEUP AT PROGRESSIVE FIELD

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and

Cleveland’s Own Welshly Arms Take the Stage to Perform for Fans in Attendance

MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game Leads Off, Followed by the All-Star Futures Game with Former Indians Thome and Martinez as Managers

“All-Star Rock N' Blast” Fireworks Show Closes Out the First Night of

Progressive Field All-Star Events

Special performances from Rock & Roll Hall of Famers JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS and Cleveland’s Own WELSHLY ARMS have been added to the exciting lineup of in-park events that will take place Sunday, July 7, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Major League Baseball announced today.

All-Star Sunday festivities begin with a battle of Cleveland vs. The World in this year's MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at 5:00 p.m. A full roster of names from movies, television, music and sports being announced shortly. Gates open to fans at 3:00 p.m. with the first 15,000 fans in the ballpark receiving a limited-edition MLB All-Star Game Collectible guitar pick.

Prior to the Celebrity Softball Game’s first pitch, Cleveland’s own Welshly Arms takes the stage for a two-song set. Their 2017 single “Legendary” to date has earned platinum certification in Germany and Switzerland, cracked over 90 million Spotify streams, received 2 million Shazams and soared to the Top 15 of Alternative Radio. No Place Is Home [Republic Records] is the group’s 2018 full-length debut.

For the second game of our All-Star Sunday doubleheader, Hall of Famer and five-time All-Star Jim Thome and four-time All-Star Dennis Martínez will serve as managers during the 2019 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. Now in its 21st year, the game features the top Minor League prospects and will feature an American League vs. National League format. Future All-Stars that have taken the field at the All-Star Futures Game before making Major League rosters include Mike Trout, Javier Báez, Christian Yelich, Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge and Francisco Lindor.

Following the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will perform a special set that includes the iconic rock classic “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll.” As the leader of the hard-rocking Blackhearts, Jett had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover.”

To cap off All-Star Sunday, fans in attendance will experience the “All-Star Rock N’ Blast,” a special adaptation of the Indians award-winning annual fireworks and multimedia show. The immersive experience features nearly 20 minutes of music, fireworks and multimedia extending around the entire ballpark.

For more information about MLB All-Star Week and to purchase tickets for All-Star Sunday, please visit www.allstargame.com and follow @MLB and @AllStarGame on social media.