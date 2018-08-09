The Joan Jett Rock Doc 'Bad Reputation' Is Coming This September

The Joan Jett documentary Bad Reputation had its premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, where it was selected from a field of over thirteen-thousand entries.

Now the rock doc will finally make it to theaters, streaming services, and video on September 28th.

The film chronicles the rocker's forty-plus year career, from her start as a member of the all-female band The Runaways and throughout her successful solo career. It also presents the depth of her fame and success in addition to her famous version of "I Love Rock & Roll".

Besides the many performance clips of Ms. Jett, there are interviews, and cameos with many well-known rockers including Billie Joe Armstrong, Debbie Harry, Iggy Pop, and Pete Townshend. Rock On Joan Jett!