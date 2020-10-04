Haunted Houses Open (and closed) In Ohio
2020 hasn't scared you enough? Head to a haunted house this Halloween..
Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse: OPEN for 2020.
5665 Chippewa Road
Chippewa Lake, OH 44215
Blood Prison at Mansfield Reformatory: OPEN for 2020.
100 Reformatory Road
Mansfield, OH 44905
Bloodview Haunted House: CLOSED for 2020.
1010 Towpath Road
Broadview Heights, OH 44147
Buzzard Cove Screampark: OPEN for 2020.
1053 Bellus Road
Hinckley, OH 44233
Factory of Terror: OPEN for 2020.
4125 Mahoning Road NE
Canton, OH 44705
Fear Forest: OPEN for 2020.
6780 Tod Avenue SW
Warren, OH 44481
Forest of Screams: OPEN for 2020.
1662 Medina Road
Medina, OH 44256
Fortress of Fear ScreamPark: OPEN for 2020.
12175 State Street
Garrettsville, OH 44601
Ghostly Manor & Lake Erie Fear Fest: OPEN for 2020.
3319 Milan Road
Sandusky, OH 44870
Ghoul Brothers: CLOSED for 2020.
3235 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
HalloWeekends at Cedar Point: CANCELED for 2020. Replaced by Tricks and Treats Fall Fest.
1 Cedar Point Drive
Sandusky, OH 44870
Halloween Haunt at Kings Island: CANCELED for 2020. Replaced by Tricks and Treats Fall Fest.
6300 Kings Island Drive
Mason, OH 45040
Haunted Hoochie: OPEN for 2020.
13861 Broad Street SW
Pataskala, OH 43062
Haunted Hydro: OPEN for 2020.
1333 Tiffin Street
Fremont, OH 43420
Haunted Schoolhouse and Haunted Laboratory: OPEN for 2020.
1300 Triplett Boulevard
Akron, OH 44306
Haunted Town Hall: OPEN for 2020.
103 South High Street
Lafayette, OH 45854
Hauntville: CLOSED for 2020.
1579 West River Road North
Elyria, OH 44035
Hudson Haunted House: OPEN for 2020.
2250 Barlow Road
Hudson, OH 44236
Land of Illusion: OPEN for 2020.
8762 Thomas Road
Middletown, OH 45042
Lewisburg Haunted Cave: CLOSED for 2020.
4392 Swishers Mill Road
Lewisburg, OH 45338
Mohican Haunted Schoolhouse: OPEN for 2020.
155 West 3rd Street
Perrysville, OH 44864
Nightmare at the Canfield Scaregrounds: OPEN for 2020.
7265 Columbiana Canfield Road
Canfield, OH 44406
Nightmare in the Wilderness: Permanently CLOSED starting this year.
7665 Lafayette Road
Lodi, OH 44254
Pioneer Waterland's Fall Fear Nightmare: OPEN for 2020.
10661 Kile Road
Chardon, OH 44024
7 Floors of Hell: OPEN for 2020.
19191 Bagley Road
Berea, OH 44130
Spooky Ranch: OPEN for 2020.
19066 East River Road
Columbia Station, OH 44028
13th Floor: OPEN for 2020
2605 Northland Plaza Drive
Columbus, OH 43231
Wells Township Haunted House: OPEN for 2020.
101 Market Street
Brilliant, OH 43913