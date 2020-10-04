Haunted Houses Open (and closed) In Ohio

Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse: OPEN for 2020.

5665 Chippewa Road

Chippewa Lake, OH 44215

Blood Prison at Mansfield Reformatory: OPEN for 2020.

100 Reformatory Road

Mansfield, OH 44905

Bloodview Haunted House: CLOSED for 2020.

1010 Towpath Road

Broadview Heights, OH 44147

Buzzard Cove Screampark: OPEN for 2020.

1053 Bellus Road

Hinckley, OH 44233

Factory of Terror: OPEN for 2020.

4125 Mahoning Road NE

Canton, OH 44705

Fear Forest: OPEN for 2020.

6780 Tod Avenue SW

Warren, OH 44481

Forest of Screams: OPEN for 2020.

1662 Medina Road

Medina, OH 44256

Fortress of Fear ScreamPark: OPEN for 2020.

12175 State Street

Garrettsville, OH 44601

Ghostly Manor & Lake Erie Fear Fest: OPEN for 2020.

3319 Milan Road

Sandusky, OH 44870

Ghoul Brothers: CLOSED for 2020.

3235 Manchester Road

Akron, OH 44319

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point: CANCELED for 2020. Replaced by Tricks and Treats Fall Fest.

1 Cedar Point Drive

Sandusky, OH 44870

Halloween Haunt at Kings Island: CANCELED for 2020. Replaced by Tricks and Treats Fall Fest.

6300 Kings Island Drive

Mason, OH 45040

Haunted Hoochie: OPEN for 2020.

13861 Broad Street SW

Pataskala, OH 43062

Haunted Hydro: OPEN for 2020.

1333 Tiffin Street

Fremont, OH 43420

Haunted Schoolhouse and Haunted Laboratory: OPEN for 2020.

1300 Triplett Boulevard

Akron, OH 44306

Haunted Town Hall: OPEN for 2020.

103 South High Street

Lafayette, OH 45854

Hauntville: CLOSED for 2020.

1579 West River Road North

Elyria, OH 44035

Hudson Haunted House: OPEN for 2020.

2250 Barlow Road

Hudson, OH 44236

Land of Illusion: OPEN for 2020.

8762 Thomas Road

Middletown, OH 45042

Lewisburg Haunted Cave: CLOSED for 2020.

4392 Swishers Mill Road

Lewisburg, OH 45338

Mohican Haunted Schoolhouse: OPEN for 2020.

155 West 3rd Street

Perrysville, OH 44864

Nightmare at the Canfield Scaregrounds: OPEN for 2020.

7265 Columbiana Canfield Road

Canfield, OH 44406

Nightmare in the Wilderness: Permanently CLOSED starting this year.

7665 Lafayette Road

Lodi, OH 44254

Pioneer Waterland's Fall Fear Nightmare: OPEN for 2020.

10661 Kile Road

Chardon, OH 44024

7 Floors of Hell: OPEN for 2020.

19191 Bagley Road

Berea, OH 44130

Spooky Ranch: OPEN for 2020.

19066 East River Road

Columbia Station, OH 44028

13th Floor: OPEN for 2020

2605 Northland Plaza Drive

Columbus, OH 43231

Wells Township Haunted House: OPEN for 2020.

101 Market Street

Brilliant, OH 43913