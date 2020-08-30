2021 CLE Marathon Registration OPEN

May 15th & 16th 2021 marks the 44th running of the Cleveland Marathon! Register before Sept. 6th and you get early bird pricing!

REGISTER HERE <-----

Here's a fancy list of the days events...

Saturday, May 15, 2021

7:30 a.m.

5K and 10K that starts and finishes at Superior Ave. and W. 3rd St.

11 a.m.

Kids’ Run at Public Square

Sunday, May 16, 2021

7 a.m.

Half and Full Marathon that starts on Ontario St. at the northwest corner of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and finishing at Superior Ave. and W. 3rd St.

Challenge Series

The Cleveland Marathon offers four Challenge Series levels, providing options for runners and walkers who wish to challenge themselves with two events over a two-day period. The Challenge Series offers the following combinations and levels of difficulty:

• 10K & Full Marathon

• 10K & Half Marathon

• 5K & Full Marathon

• 5K & Half Marathon