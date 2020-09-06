6K Browns Fans Allowed At First 2 Games!

Mike DeWine has issued a spectator variance for a few games involving the Browns in the upcoming 2020 season. Here's the specs: 6k fans will be allowed to enter the stadium for two home games, but broken up to 1,500 fans per side of First Energy Stadium. (1,500 x4= 6,000) A 'trial' run to try and accomodate the fans, and of course safety measures are expected to be followed. DeWines guidelines also include the Bengals.

I'm just pumped that we're gunna see some Cleveland football, and something is better than nothing. Read more HERE, and the games that are involved at the moment:

Sept. 17: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Sept. 27: Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns

Oct. 4: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

Oct. 25: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals