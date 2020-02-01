Across the Universe First Song Beamed Into Space

On February 1st, 2008, NASA announced that The Beatles song 'Across the Universe' was to be the first song directly beamed into space. NASA's Deep Space Network commemorated the 40th anniversary of the day the Beatles recorded the song, as well as the 50th anniversary of NASA's founding. The song was transmitted on February 4th @ 7pm. It wasn't the first time a Beatles song has been sent to space. Singer Paul McCartney played the song "Good Day Sunshine' at a concert that was transmitted directly to the International Space Station. "Amazing! Well done, NASA!" McCartney said in a message to NASA. "Send my love to the aliens. All the best, Paul." John Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono also responded to the event stating that "I see that this is the beginning of the new age in which we will communicate with billions of planets across the universe." To read more, click here! Keep Rockin'