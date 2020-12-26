After Christmas Sales
...use that new gift card to snag what you DIDN'T get on Christmas....
Now that the garbage cans are full of crumpled wrapping paper, get some fresh after Christmas sales! Here's a list, and get shopping!
Amazon Deals: save on Fire TVs, Ray-Ban, Fitbit
Adidas: up to 74% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
Alexa devices: deals as low as $9 @ Amazon
Alienware: extra $150 off via "EXTRA150"
Allswell: 25% off select items via "HOME4HOLIDAYS"
Anthropologie: extra 30% off everything
Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
Audible Plus: 38% off first 6 months
Backcountry: 60% off Marmot, Patagonia, Sorel
Best Buy: smart 4K TVs as low as $189
Bose wireless headphones: on sale from $99 @ Amazon
Casper Mattress: up to 30% off everything @ Casper
Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
Chromebooks: deals from $199 @ Best Buy
Dell: laptop deals from $349
Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon
Galaxy S20/Note 20 sale: up to $250 off @ Amazon
Lenovo: ThinkPad sale from $799
Mixbook: up to 50% off everything via "JOY"
Nectar Mattress: $400 off + get $399 in free gifts
New Balance: 25% off sitewide @ New Balance
Nike: 40% off sneakers, tech fleece, hoodies @ Nike
Nintendo Switch: shop all Switch stock @ Best Buy
Nordstrom: deals under $50
PC gaming sale: up to $400 off laptops, monitors @ Best Buy
Prime Video: 50% off movies @ Amazon
Office Depot: over 50% off office chairs and furniture
OLED TV sale: deals from $1,099 @ Best Buy
Purple: up to 20% off bedding gifts
Roku sale: 4K streamers from $27 @ Amazon
Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy
Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278
Xbox games: up to 55% off @ MS Store
Wayfair: up to 80% off home office furniture
Zappos: extra 10% off sale items