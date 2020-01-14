New Allman Brothers 50th Anniversary Box Set!

50 years as a band. That's a big deal. The Allman Brothers are set to release a 10LP/5-CD box set February 28th, 2020. The coolest part to me is behind the title of this set: 'Trouble No More'; originally by Muddy Waters, this was the first song that the band jammed together. This announcement less than two weeks from the surviving members of the band stating that they will be performing a one-time concert as the Brothers on March 10th at Madison Square Garden. For all the cool features of this set, click here. Keep rockin'.